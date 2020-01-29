President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned government officials who refuse to follow up and ensure all students who sat for their KCPE in 2019 have joined high schools.

In his message the President gave parents and government officials until the end of February to ensure a 100 percent transition of the candidates to secondary school.

President Kenyatta put parents on the spot, saying by end of February the government will take action against any parent whose child is found loitering instead of being in school.

President Uhuru Kenyatta meeting students at State House

“We will take actions against the administrator of that area as well as the parent,” the President stated.

Disciplinary action

He promised to take unspecified disciplinary action against officials, especially Ministry of Interior officers in whose jurisdictions children won't have reported to school by the end of February deadline.

“It is your duty to ensure that every child is in school. Any student having fees problems should be helped by government,” the President said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta meeting with KCPE candidates in Lang'ata

“Let us make sure that every child is in school and I am giving you until the end of February,” he added.

President Kenyatta further urged Members of Parliament to use Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to support children with school fees challenges.