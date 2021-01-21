President Uhuru Kenyatta's and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's signatures have not featured among the list of verified BBI signatures published by IEBC on Thursday.

The anomaly was noted with concern after IEBC Chairperson invited members of the public to confirm whether their names may have been mistakenly entered among the BBI supporting signatures.

Others whose signatures were missing from the list include Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, KANU chairman Gideon Moi, COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli, Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju and Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati, however, explained that the list released on Thursday was not comprehensive.

He added that a number of signatures are yet to be verified by the committee of clerks involved in the exercise.

"The commission would like to clarify that the data capture and verification process is still going on as planned and, should any supporter miss their name in the interim list, then it is still in the verification stage. A full list of supporters shall be published at the end of the exercise," he stated.