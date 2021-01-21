The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced the end of the signature verification exercise for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati on Thursday that the next step will be verification by members of the public.

"Anyone who has been captured as a supporter without consent can report to the commission by writing to the acting commission secretary and CEO indicating their objections," he stated.

Those with objections will have until January 25, 2021 to submit their name, ID number and phone contact to the Commission for the changes to be made.