RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

UK to deploy more soldiers to Kenya

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

It is not yet known how Kenya benefits from this agreement.

Military vehicles drive during a simulated military excercise of the British Army Training Unit in Kenya (BATUK) together with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) at the ol-Daiga ranch, high on Kenyas Laikipia plateau on March 26, 2018. AFP PHOTO / TONY KARUMBA TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images
Military vehicles drive during a simulated military excercise of the British Army Training Unit in Kenya (BATUK) together with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) at the ol-Daiga ranch, high on Kenyas Laikipia plateau on March 26, 2018. AFP PHOTO / TONY KARUMBA TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images

Kenya has agreed to take part in the United Kingdom's (UK) programme referred to as ‘Future Soldier.’ More army personnel will be stationed in Kenya to bolster the ability to forecast crises.

Recommended articles

The UK has emphasized that the initiative will not only result in significant investments in personnel, infrastructure, emerging technologies, and cyber capabilities but also transform the British Army into a “globally engaged fighting force that benefits the entire Union”.

The program will prevent conflict by providing assurance to allies and partners while deterring adversaries. The UK Defense Ministry intends to invest an additional Sh1.2 trillion (8.6 billion pounds) in military equipment over the next 10 years.

This takes the overall investment to Sh6 trillion (41.3 billion pounds) during the same time period.

Soldiers take up position as they take part in a simulated military exercise of the British Army Training Unit in Kenya (BATUK) together with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) at the ol-Daiga ranch, high on Kenya's Laikipia plateau on March 27, 2018. (TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Soldiers take up position as they take part in a simulated military exercise of the British Army Training Unit in Kenya (BATUK) together with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) at the ol-Daiga ranch, high on Kenya's Laikipia plateau on March 27, 2018. (TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Future Soldier will also look to deliver a fully modernised warfighting division by 2030 –ensuring the Army is a central contributor to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) warfighting.

At the same time, much of the fighting force will operate under new self-sufficient Brigade Combat Teams (BCT). BCT is the basic deployable unit of maneuver.

A brigade combat team consists of one combat arms branch maneuver brigade, and its attached support and fire units. A brigade combat team is generally commanded by a colonel, but in rare instances it is commanded by a brigadier general.

The UK will aim for deployments to be longer than several weeks in Kenya, so personnel can learn more about an area as a result, as well as increased readiness and deterrence in response to adversaries.

The UK will aim for deployments to be longer than several weeks in Kenya.
The UK will aim for deployments to be longer than several weeks in Kenya. AFP

BATUK crisis

The latest news comes at a time when the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) has been entangled in numerous scandals.

Earlier this month, the British Army was entangled in another scandal after equipment worth millions was stolen from its Nyati Barracks in Nanyuki.

The dust had barely settled on the explosive revelation of the BATUK's cover-up of the murder of Agnes Wanjiru nine years ago.

The 21 year old victim was a mother of one.
The 21 year old victim was a mother of one. Pulse Live Kenya

Coincidentally, the scandals started emerging just months after the British army opened its new Nyati Barracks in February this year in a grand event presided over by UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace and then former Defence Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma.

The presence of the foreign soldiers in the bustling Nanyuki town has also attracted hawking of military gear, some believed to be sourced from the UK troops.

Daggers, boots and combat attire belonging to the British Army are usually sold on Nanyuki streets, raising questions over security of foreign military equipment.

For the past nine months, Batuk has been embroiled in a legal dispute with the Lolldaiga community in Laikipia.

In the matter, 1,496 community members, alongside an environmental lobby group -- the African Centre for Corrective and Preventive Action -- have sued Batuk after soldiers started a fire during training at the Lolldaiga Conservancy on March 25.

The fire seen as in the 8,000 acres of the Lolldaiga training area, near Nanyuki Image: TWITTER
The fire seen as in the 8,000 acres of the Lolldaiga training area, near Nanyuki Image: TWITTER Pulse Live Kenya

The fire destroyed more than 10,000 acres of land, causing damage to vegetation, animals and communities living near the ranch.

As a result, wildlife at the 49,000-acre conservancy escaped into peoples' farms, destroying crops.

The smoke from the fire contained dangerous chemicals that have caused adverse health effects such as serious eye-sight problems and miscarriages in both women and livestock, the petitioners say.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

UK to deploy more soldiers to Kenya

UK to deploy more soldiers to Kenya

Plans underway to install CCTVs to prevent another prison escape

Plans underway to install CCTVs to prevent another prison escape

DP Ruto's Chief of Staff succumbs to short illness

DP Ruto's Chief of Staff succumbs to short illness

32 year old, mother of two secures full university scholarship

32 year old, mother of two secures full university scholarship

Silver fox lawyer Taib celebrates 33 years as a practicing lawyer

Silver fox lawyer Taib celebrates 33 years as a practicing lawyer

Drama witnessed at VIP dais, supporters arrive early for Raila rally at Kasarani Stadium

Drama witnessed at VIP dais, supporters arrive early for Raila rally at Kasarani Stadium

Raila Odinga officially announces 2022 presidential bid

Raila Odinga officially announces 2022 presidential bid

Kenyans might be hired to secure the FIFA 2022 World Cup

Kenyans might be hired to secure the FIFA 2022 World Cup

Mukhisa Kituyi named 2021 top searched Kenyan personality on Google

Mukhisa Kituyi named 2021 top searched Kenyan personality on Google

Trending

NPS issues statement over viral video of GSU graduates 'threatening' civilians

NPS issues statement over viral video of GSU Graguates ‘threatening’ civilians

KUCCPS claims 32-year-old woman was supposed to join Moi University 13 years ago

KUCCPS claims 32 year old woman was supposed to join Moi University 13 years ago

Ex-Mwingi Central MP Joe Mutambu involved in grisly road accident

Former Mwingi Central Member of Parliament (MP) Joe Mutambu

Raila Odinga officially announces 2022 presidential bid

ODM party leader Raila Odinga at the Kasarani Stadium during the Azimio la Umoja Convention