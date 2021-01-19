The United Nations has officially confirmed receiving Dr Mukhisa Kituyi's resignation from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

In a short statement, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres conveyed his appreciation for Dr Kituyi's service to UNCTAD.

"UNCTAD’s Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi informed the Secretary-General that he would resign from his position with effect from 15 February 2021.

"The Secretary-General is grateful for Mr. Kituyi’s service and his commitment for the remainder of his term to the functions entrusted to him as an international civil servant of the United Nations," the statement read in part.

The Secretary General further announced that Deputy Secretary-General of UNCTAD, Ms. Isabelle Durant of Belgium had been appointed as the Acting Secretary-General of UNCTAD.

Kenya Presidency 2022

On January 3, the former Trade Minister announced his presidential ambitions come 2022.

"I am going for my last leg on the UN international assignment when I come back will engage in more systematic and robust campaigns," he stated at the time.

He added: "We should not confuse political tactic with political purpose, people should not tell us why they want to be president but tell us the reason they want to win power."