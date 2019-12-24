Five people died after a gruesome accident along the Ekero-Buyangu road.

Police confirmed the accident stating that five others were injured after a Busia bound matatu rolled off the Mwiwondwe bridge.

Reports indicated that among those who perished in the fatal accident were a man and his wife.

Elsewhere, KeNHA has suspended erection of a footbridge at Weiteithie, after massive traffic snarl up that had commuters stranded along Thka Superhighway.

KeNHA apologizes

“KeNHA takes this opportunity to apologize and stand with Kenyans who were this morning been inconvenienced by our contractors’ poor traffic management at Weitethie,” said KeNHA in a statement.

,”While KeNHA has always worked to provide fast and safe motoring on our roads, we do acknowledge that traffic flow at Weitethie had this morning been interrupted,” it continued.

Motorists travelling to Central Kenya for the festive season were stuck due to the massive traffic snarl-up.