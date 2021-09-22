Waiguru bows to pressure to join UDA [Video]

Speaking on Wednesday, September 22 during a tour of the county, Waiguru asked her supporters for advise on the best party to seek reelection in the upcoming polls.

Many of the residents who had turned up to welcome the governor shouted that she should join the UDA party associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

Though Waiguru will have to join the party officially, her responce at the rally signaled that she had agreed to her supporters request.

"What party do you want me to join? she asked, to which they chanted UDA. "If I join that party will you re elect me? Let me see by a show of hands," Waiguru said.

After she officially joins UDA, the governor will have to face Kirinyaga Women Rep Purity Ngirici in the nominations.

Ngirici who is one of Ruto's foot soldiers in Mt Kenya has already declared her intentions to vie for the governor's seat.

Waiguru will also have to consider offers to join other political formations as the country inches closer to the 2022 General Election.

As one of the most popular politcians in the Mt Kenya region she is a top candidate for any presidential hopeful who want to pick a running mate from the vote rich region.

Earlier, the govenor had said she was open to joining any politican formation her supporters choose.

She acknowledged that the Jubilee party was no longer an option because it had lost its popularity.

"The truth of the matter is that defending my seat, if the polls were held today, would be very difficult, and that is the truth of the matter, Jubilee needs to look internally at its issues in order to be acceptable to the people of Mt Kenya.