Wajir Governor speaks after Court stops Impeachment motion against him

The Governor accused the MCAs of being used by people who want to paralyze the operations of the County Government, stating that he has held talks with a number of the county legislators, but none of them has aired their grievances, including the county leadership.

Amb. Mohamed went on to say, that the current tussle between the County Assembly and the Executive is politically fueled, as he called on the MCAs to give dialogue a chance so that they can deal with urgent matters affecting the County.

The Governor also called on members of the public to stop spreading propaganda na d hate on social media, and instead preach peace and harmony.

Statement:

“The High Court has issued a conservatory order suspending the impeachment motion filed by the County Assembly that was scheduled for debate on 27th April 2021.

Our Hon. Members of the County Assembly has not exhausted all the existing avenues to resolve disputes with the County Executive but have instead played into the hands of individuals with political intent to destabilize the operations of WCG.

I canvassed with majority of the membership of the County Assembly less than a week to the material day of filing the notice of impeachment that is on Tuesday 20th April 2021. I had a very hearty IFTAR with a number of the legislators.

During all these interactions, I have not received major grievances from either the leadership or the membership of the Assembly other than their quest for payment of the car grants.

I took the request on payment of the car grants made by both the Hon. Speaker and the Clerk to the Assembly very seriously, factored the total amount of KES 102Million in the first supplementary request for this financial year, submitted to the Assembly but they have returned.

It is in my considered opinion that the current battle staged by the Hon. Members is not on service delivery but is politically instigated.

I appeal to the County legislators to sober up and give honest dialogue a chance so as to attend to the more pertinent issues that require our attention.