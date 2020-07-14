The battle for control of Jubilee Party has deteriorated with increasing of harsh letters between the party leadership.

On Monday evening, Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju responded to his deputy Caleb Kositany who had demanded to be furnished with all financial documents within seven days.

In a tough-worded letter, Tuju informed Kositany who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto that the party had already been documented by the Auditor General over the past three years save for the just ended 2019-2020 financial year.

"I have received your letter in which you demand to be furnished with audited accounts of the Jubilee Party. You have signed off as Jubilee Secretary General. Sir I am delighted to inform you that the Office of the Auditor General completed their audit of our accounts for the year 2016-2017, 2017-2018, 2018-2019."

"These are public documents and you are entitled to get from the Auditor General’s office or the Registrar of Political Parties. The Party cannot receive political parties funds without due compliance. We shall be tabling them at the NEC meeting," Tuju wrote.

The Secretary General further reprimanded his deputy for using the word demand and giving an ultimatum to his boss.

Tuju described his deputy's behavior as megalomania - a mental disorder where a victim has delusions about their power or importance.

The Cabinet Secretary sarcastically regretted that he was not in a position to treat his deputy of the said disease.

"You latest letter demanding documentation from the office of the Secretary General where you are the deputy and you proceed to give ultimatum of seven days is puzzling if not some rather desperate political posturing."

“All these expose an extreme form of megalomaniacal behavior. Unfortunately, in this office we do not have the capacity or qualification to deal with such malady. In any case you should be addressing such issues to the office of Mr Alfred Kipkorir Mutai who is the Treasurer and a NEC member just like you,” the Jubilee boss' added.