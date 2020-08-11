Deputy President William Ruto has addressed threats they are facing ahead of the 2022 elections.

Speaking in Karen on Tuesday, DP Ruto dared those plotting to influence votes by rigging.

He further disclosed that he has been informed about a "deep state" that is plotting to 'steal' votes in an effort rig him out.

"We are being threatened that there is a system, a deep state, people who will steal votes regardless of how Kenyans vote," Dr Ruto explained.

"I want to tell those people we are waiting for them. That deep state, we are waiting for it, that system we are waiting for it. They will come with the system, we will come with the people and God," he added.

Bring it on, DP William Ruto dares the system

He dared those with such motives to attempt in the illegality adding that they had been threatened before forming the Jubilee coalition.

Ruto's message

"If I was a scared person we wouldn't have formed the Jubilee government because we had been threatened with a lot of things," DP Ruto explained.

DP Ruto had hosted a delegation of community leaders from Kajiado South constituency led by MP Katoo Ole Metito and Senator Mary Seneta.

He reminded leaders to be keen on service delivery to Kenyans.

DP William Ruto hosted a delegation of community leaders from Kajiado South constituency

"As elected leaders, we must stand firm against any forces that may be keen on derailing our efforts to fulfilling our election pledges," DP Ruto said.

"We must rededicate our energies to service delivery and uniting our nation without fear of intimidation and blackmail," he added.