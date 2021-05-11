We cannot afford a Parliament with 640 MPs - Moses Kuria

Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria has said that Kenyans cannot afford to have a Parliament with 640 MPs.
In a post seen by Pulse Live, the vocal and controversial MP said this will be caused by the Building Bridges Initiative.
Kuria noted the BBI proposes to add seventy new constituencies which he fully supports, but there is also another 180 nominated MP slots which he strongly opposes.
"BBI will add 70 New Constituencies (Which I fully support) and 180 Additional Nominated MPs (Which I violently oppose). We can not afford a parliament of 640 MPs. Say No to #DoubleDeckerParliament," wrote Kuria.
Moses Kuria has been very vocal about the BBI drive that was born out of the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister, Rails Odinga.
At one time, he even declared that he will be the official leader of the No campaign if the BBI gets to a referendum.
The National Assembly already passed the BBI draft Bill, and Senate is expected to debate and pass the Bill this week.
