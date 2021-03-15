Kenyans are in uproar following the announcement of new fuel prices in the country on Sunday.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced that motorists would pay an additional Sh.7.63, Sh.5.75 and Sh.5.41 per litre for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene respectively.

In February, there had been a Sh.8.19, Sh.5.51 and Sh.5.32 increase as well for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene respectively.

Cumulatively, Kenyans have had to pay an additional Sh.15.99, Sh.15.47 and Sh.14.29 per litre for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene respectively since January.

Reactions from Politicians

Among those who have raised concerns over the rising fuel prices are politicians.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr stated: "Kenyans deserve an explanation on the rise of fuel prices by the Energy Regulator."

To which, his Narok counterpart Ledama Olekina explained: "Bro this one I can explain! Fuel prices depends on the following factors 1. Landing Cost today is at Ksh 43.15 per litre OMC profit of Ksh 12.39 and Kenya Government Taxes are Ksh 56.42 so if the National Assembly can force the taxes to be lower then fuel prices can go down!"