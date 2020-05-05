Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Tuesday highlighted incidents of Kenyans attempting to flout the rules governing reopened restaurants.

CS Kagwe reported that monitoring teams had noted a number of patrons go from one restaurant to another just to have beer which has presented a challenge to the containment mesures.

According to guidelines provided by the CS, restaurants are allowed to serve alcohol to their clients only if they have also ordered for meals.

"As we said, we will escalate or de-escalate measures according to what we observe. This intervention was meant to secure some form of livelihood for some people even as we observe the strict measures. It is true that this measure has been abused. People have been going to pubs or eateries, they order one sausage and two beers, they eat that leave and enter another eatery and order the same thing.

"Now, my friends, what are you doing? So I agree, there's a challenge and we need to address it," he stated.

The CS, however, insisted that he does not regret the decision to reopen eateries. He explained that the considerations which informed the decision are still valid.

The CS also noted that the monitoring teams had noticed laxity around the 7 pm curfew where Kenyans are still jogging and carrying out activities outside as late as 8 pm.

He added that additional measures to curb the spread of the virus will be announced before the week ends.

