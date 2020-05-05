Kenya has confirmed 45 new cases of Covid-19 as the total number of infections hits 535.

Speaking during a press briefing on the Covid-19 situation in the country on Tuesday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that the new infections are from 1077 Samples tested within the last 24 hours.

“Today our cumulative figure of those who have tested positive for the Covid-19 stands at 535 people. This is because out of the 1077 samples tested some 45 people have turned positive. This of course is the highest number recorded in 24 hours,” said CS Kagwe.

The CS further noted that out of the 45 new infections, 29 are from Nairobi, 11 from Mombasa and 5 from Wajir. He pointed out that the 29 new cases in Nairobi, are all from Eastleigh.

“I also want to add that today we have recorded 9 new discharges. This brings the total number of those who have recovered to 182,” said the Heath CS.

On Monday, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi announced 25 new cases of the deadly cornavirus disease, which were all from local transmissions.

The CAS said that Nairobi and Mombasa remained the most affected counties, as far as Covid-19 infections go.

Dr Mwangangi also announced 6 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 173, as of Monday, 4th May, 2020.

We are not out of the woods - CAS Mwangangi

Mwangangi went on to stress the fact that all Kenyans need to maintain the set containment measures.

"Perhaps one thing that needs to be emphasized today and you will bear me witness, for example, Cathedral Road this evening has a buildup of traffic, and that tells us that Nairobi is going back to normal status. Yet, if you have listened, over the past three days we've been announcing figures in terms of double digits," she said.

