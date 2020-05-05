Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has warned that the situation is not getting better as cases of Covid-19 surge.

Speaking at Afya House on Tuesday, CS Kagwe noted that the number of coronavirus cases has risen contrary to popular belief.

"The figures recorded demonstrate things are not getting any better, people are misusing social distancing in eateries," the Health CS said.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

"Clearly, we are not following protocols as set out by the Health Ministry," he noted.

Legal action to be taken

CS Kagwe cautioned hotels that are not following the set health rules of social distancing, washing of hands and testing of employees before they are allowed to work in eateries.

"Action will be taken against those making it difficult to flatten the curve. Unless we change, we will continue recording high figures," CS Kagwe stated.

During the presser, the CS noted that tougher measures will be instituted in areas where people have refused to the social distance which is causing an influx in the number of cases reported.

He stated that the government is mulling putting tight measures in Eastleigh, Nairobi after 29 tested positive for Covid-19.