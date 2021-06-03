She is vengeful and planned her husband's death severally - what judge said before handing 30-year prison sentence to Jane Muthoni

High Court Justice Joel Ngugi stated that he had found Ms Muthoni a vengeful wife who organized and funded the execution of her husband, the former Kiiru Boys High School Principal Solomon Mwangi.

Justice Ngugi noted, however, that there was no evidence to suggest that Muthoni had taken part in the killing of her husband.

Jane's co-accused, one Isaac Nga'ng'a was given a similar sentence for the crime committed in November 2016.

Days after being reported missing, the mutilated body of Mr Mwangi was found in a coffee estate in Juja sub-county.

Justice Ngugi also heard that the two accused persons did not show remorse for the crime in the five years when the case was heard.

Mobile money transfer agent

A witness who testified in court stated that Muthoni had offered Sh200,000 for investigations into cheating accusations she had leveled against her deceased husband.

According to the witness, the convicted woman had identified a mobile money-transfer agent whom she accused of sleeping with her husband.

She offered the stated amount to the witness in exchange for screenshots of messages sent between her husband and the suspected mistress.

Muthoni is further said to have accosted the woman she accused of cheating with her husband at the woman's work place.