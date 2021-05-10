Hundreds of the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam candidates will not receive their results.
Why 287 KCSE 2020 candidates will not receive their results
287 candidates denied results
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha conveyed that 287 candidates had been involved in various exam malpractice.
According to the CS, 211 of the students were found with unauthorized material in the exam rooms, with 45 having been found with mobile phones during the exam period.
He added that a number of other schools had been flagged for irregularities though no proof of wrongdoing had been established.
"We would have perhaps canceled results for about twenty other schools... But we have given them the benefit of doubt but we continue to check the results, for now, they are getting their results but if we get a compelling one, we shall go and appeal to the president so that we can cancel that result," the CS noted.
