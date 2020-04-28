A clergyman has questioned the government's commitment to fighting coronavirus while allowing Kenyans to meet in paces like matatu and malls.

Bishop Godfrey Migwi, in an open letter, reasoned that it is dangerous to allow Kenyans to congregate in places like malls, barbershop and saloons.

However, the pastor blasted the government for banning Kenyans from attending church.

"If your government can allow all those services giver what about the church which is very essential to us all," Pastor Migwi opined.

Churches closed amid Covid-19 pandemic

According to the clergyman, churches should be reopened since they only operate once a week.

Seeking answers

"The church only gather one or two days per week and we can follow any guidelines from the government more than anyone else," he said.

Pastor Migwi argued that churches should be reopened since clergymen act as therapists to their flock.

Bishop Godfrey Migwi

He stated: "... as a pastor and counsellor I know many Kenyans are suffering from depression which is manageable through talk therapy so when we gather many are healed through faith which men of God instil through the word."

Last week, the Judiciary clarified a court's ruling, noting that Justice Aaron Makau said services should only be held without contravening any rules set by the government.

The Judiciary said this statement did not mean that churches could hold gatherings or act contrary to the directives by the government.