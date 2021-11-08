RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Lawyers from Rwanda and Burundi blocked from working in Kenya

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Tit for Tat is a fair game.

FILE PHOTO: Kenyan lawyer and Law Society of Kenya's CEO Mercy Wambua holds a placard in front of the Supreme Court in Nairobi, on February 15, 2018 during a demonstration against impunity and disobedience of court orders. (YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
FILE PHOTO: Kenyan lawyer and Law Society of Kenya's CEO Mercy Wambua holds a placard in front of the Supreme Court in Nairobi, on February 15, 2018 during a demonstration against impunity and disobedience of court orders. (YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

Lawyers from Rwanda and Burundi will no longer be able to practice in Kenya until Kenyan advocates are allowed to work in the respective countries.

Recommended articles

Parliament through the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendment) Act, 2012, amended Section 12 and 13 of the Advocates Act to include the two East African countries but in 2019, the Court of Appeal struck down the changes.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) then sued the Attorney General arguing the amendment to section 12 to open up trade in legal services for non-Kenyans without reciprocal access for Kenyan advocates was a violation of Parliament’s legislative powers.

13 Kenyan lawyers, who are currently practising advocates of the Rwanda Bar Association (RBA), have petitioned the Parliament to fast track the inclusion of Rwanda and Burundi in the Advocates Act.

According to them, the inclusion would enable the Chief Justice to swear and enrol practitioners from the two countries to practice in Kenya.

Already, lawyers from Tanzania and Uganda are currently allowed to practice law in Kenya in accordance to provisions of the Advocates Act.

The National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs committee wants all East African member States to address the matter before Kenya can open trade in legal services to Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Lillian Nganga lists multi-million assets Mutua has repossessed amidst death threats

Lillian Nganga lists multi-million assets Mutua has repossessed amidst death threats

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Mutua repossess Lillian’s Multi-million assets, Yvette's sweet message to Diana Marua & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Mutua repossess Lillian’s Multi-million assets, Yvette's sweet message to Diana Marua & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Baby mama drama strikes Dennis Itumbi

Baby mama drama strikes Dennis Itumbi

Karen Nyamu pours her heart out to Samidoh [Screenshots]

Karen Nyamu pours her heart out to Samidoh [Screenshots]

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

Photos that show Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani may have started dating in 2014

Photos that show Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani may have started dating in 2014

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

Trending

How billionaire's imposter son lived off his wealth for 24 years

Charles Wanjohi in court

Judge tells Gachagua's baby mamas not to depend on his Sh2 billion estate

Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua

Bottom Up Hotel owner laughs to the bank after Ruto's cash donation [Video]

Deputy President at a mud-walled Bottom Up Hotel in Nyamira county

Ida Odinga's aide walks out of Trevor Ombija's interview on Citizen TV [Video]

Ruth Ambogo