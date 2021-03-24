The Kenya Pharmacy and Poisons Board on Wednesday issued a statement on the Covid-19 vaccines approved for use in the country.

The statement confirmed that Russia's Sputnik V vaccine had been approved for emergency use as outlined in a previous statement by the Russian embassy.

PPB clarified that the drug had met all the requirements set for it to be used in the country, adding that the approval did not amount to registration.

"In reviewing the Sputnik V vaccine, PPB Kenya considered all aspects of quality, safety and efficacy. It is wholesomely safe. The Board continues to review safety of all authorized products in the market," the statement read in part.

PPB, however, noted that the world's first Covid-19 vaccine to be released - the BNT162b2, Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine - was yet to be approved in the country.

The Board confirmed that it is still evaluating both the Pfizer and China's Sinovac vaccines.

"PPB Kenya role is the authorization and safety monitoring of medicines and health technologies. It’s the duty of the Ministry of Health as guided by the National Vaccine and immunization programme to determine what vaccine to buy based on factors, such as cost and cold chain considerations," the Board confirmed.