Why 'PORK' has been trending on Kenyan Twitter for 2 days

PORK simply stands for "President of the Republic of Kenya".

The term was reclaimed after having being used to discredit former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's popularity in the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

Anti-Raila politicians have coined a political saying which goes, "Selling Raila Odinga in Mt Kenya and areas inhabited by certain ethnicities is like selling pork in Mecca."

To dispute the notion, pro-Raila bloggers converted "pork" to work in their favour, hence its localized meaning.

The online campaign has given traction to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader's presidential aspiration, especially in the wake of his three-day visit to Laikipia County.