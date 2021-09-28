Kenyans on Twitter have for the past two days been holding discussions over a new term coined by political commentators, "PORK".
Why 'PORK' has been trending on Kenyan Twitter for 2 days
Kenyans talking about PORK and it has nothing to do with meat
PORK simply stands for "President of the Republic of Kenya".
The term was reclaimed after having being used to discredit former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's popularity in the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.
Anti-Raila politicians have coined a political saying which goes, "Selling Raila Odinga in Mt Kenya and areas inhabited by certain ethnicities is like selling pork in Mecca."
To dispute the notion, pro-Raila bloggers converted "pork" to work in their favour, hence its localized meaning.
The online campaign has given traction to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader's presidential aspiration, especially in the wake of his three-day visit to Laikipia County.
Picking the "Kenyanism" various Twitter users from the country have been promoting their preferred candidates as well as sharing their views on the upcoming 2022 General Election.
