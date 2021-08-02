Will Hustler gov't give Sh100,000 to every Kenyan? Murkomen answers

"I heard Honourable Sakaja [Nairobi Senator] lying at a pulpit, not even a political rally, that the bottom-up approach means that everybody will be given Sh100,000. I also heard Senator Moses Wetangula on radio saying that we are planning to give everybody cash. That's not the truth.

"The truth is that we want to have a financial model at the local level whereby for example, ensuring that those table banking systems are properly structured and accommodated in our legal framework to ensure that people access capital. Also going back to Saccos, some are operating exactly like banks so we have to ensure they go back to where Saccos started so that they aid the local hustlers at the grassroot level," Murkomen explained.