Ruto reveals daughter's ex-boyfriend disappeared before landing Nigerian professor

Ruto was responding to a question from a listener who asked how the DP felt marrying off his daughter to Nigerian and not a Kenyan.

“Ningefurahi sana kama msichana wangu angepata Mkenya lakini ni mpango wa Mungu and uamuzi wake pia. Kulikuwa na wakati niliskia fununu kulikuwa na jamaa anitwa Ochieng’, nilikuwa nimemwona lakini akapotea, sijui kulindaje,” Ruto said as he broke into laughter.

Joseph Ogidi alias Gidi who was moderating the interview also burst into laughter adding that “Ochieng’ tumezoea kesi zao Patanisho, huwa wanpotea hivo.”

Pulse Live Kenya

Ruto added, “Nikamuuliza kuliendaje akaniambia hapana ngojea, nikazama hapo kidogo.”

The DP said that he has tried reaching out to young Kenyan men to settle down because in his case he had raised and educated his daughter in the best schools only to be taken away from the country.

“Bado niko na wasichana, sasa mimi nawaombea kina Irungu, Ochieng wajipange wasizubae,” he joked.

Marriage advice

Ruto also revealed the most important piece of advice he gave to his daughter as she got married to Alexander Ezenagu is an assistant Law Professor at Hamad Bin Khalifa University.

The deputy president said he urged June to be submissive to Ezenagu despite being the DP’s daughter.

“Nilimwambia wao tena sio wa kiwango moja, yeye akubali kwamba ako chini ya mume wake. Hapo ndipo familia itajengwa,” he said.

Ruto attributed the success of his family to his wife Rachel whom he described as an angel.

“Kuna wanaume wanahangaika sana lakini ukipata mke ambaye anakusaidia, anakuombea, anakuelewa hapo ndipo unawezakupiga hatua ya kwenda mbele,” Ruto praised.

The couple will be celebrating their 29th marriage anniversary in December 2021, a few days after he turns 55.

In 2020, the DP combined the two celebrations and invited children from 52 orphanages to share in the joy at his Sugoi home in Uasin Gishu county.

"Today, we celebrate your birthday and our wedding anniversary.You are passionate, loving, kind and have been a great father to our children.