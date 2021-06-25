Wilson Sossion resigns from KNUT

The vocal trade unionist confirmed that he will be going for an elective post under the National Assembly (MP seat) without giving specifics on which constituency he would like to represent.

"I have outgrown KNUT and I believe I should now move fully to the political world to participate in shaping and promoting democracy and good governance and representation of the people of this good country.

KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion Pulse Live Kenya

"I will be representing workers, teachers included, in my position in the National Assembly and you can be sure I will be in the National Assembly during the 13th Session," he stated during an address to press.

Sossion's parting shot for incoming KNUT officials

The resignation comes just a day before the teacher's union's scheduled elections for new officials.

Sossion took the opportunity to give a word of advice to the incoming leaders of the union asking them not to accept incentives and instead focus on serving teachers.

"Nominations have been done and elections are tomorrow [Saturday June 26, 2021] and it will be in-person voting. I wish you well and I urge you to never be compromised by any authority. Don't be converted into tools of commerce, always respect the mission of the union and indeed its core value which is to be bold and courageous teachers. And I'm happy that I have done it well!" the outgoing Sec-Gen stated.

He added: : "Champion the interests and aspirations of teachers, forge unity because we need solidarity in the labour movement. The anarchy that has been created by the government must be resisted! Forge unity and never betray the members!"

In a word to journalists, the outgoing KNUT official noted that members of the fourth estate had been instrumental during his eight-year tenure at the union.

Sossion stated that all his communications would have been in vain had journalists never picked them up and informed members of the public.