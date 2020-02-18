The court has allowed the EACC to hide the identity of some of the witnesses in the graft case against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

On Tuesday, EACC was allowed to place some of the people that will testify against Sonko under witness protection due to the sensitivity of the case.

EACC told the court the witnesses were under the Witness Protection Agency are facing possible intimidation due to their decision to co-operate with investigators.

According to the EACC, the witnesses will use pseudo names in their statements and will give evidence in a closed-door session while ''hiding."

Governor Mike Sonko

Sonko's lawyers protested the move adding that the EACC and DPP failed to disclose evidence.

Sonko's team not supplied with evidence by ODPP

The lawyers told the court the two institutions had not complied with court orders to supply Sonko's team with evidence before the pre-trial.

In January, Justice Mumbi Ngugi declined to stop the hearing of the case saying she was not convinced by Sonko’s arguments on why the court should intervene in his criminal case.

Governor Mike Sonko in court

“I have not heard why that order was not sought before the court which heard the case in November."

"I am not also satisfied with the reasons advanced for this court to grant a stay of those proceedings,” the judge ruled.