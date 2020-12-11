National leaders, fellow senators and political colleagues on Friday shared heartfelt tributes to Machakos Senator Boniface Mutinda Kabaka who passed on at the Nairobi Hospital.

Through their official social media handles, leaders remembered Senator Kabaka as an astute advocate and a friend.

President Uhuru Kenyatta eulogized the late senator as a progressive leader, terming the loss as a painful one.

"It is unfortunate that the painful hand of death has robbed our country of a committed legislator, gifted debater and progressive leader who used his skills as a lawyer to enrich legislative processes in Senate.

"Senator Kabaka was an approachable leader who took keen interest in transforming the lives of the people of Machakos County and Kenyans at large. His death therefore is a big blow to our country as a whole," a brief from State House elaborated.

The little known lawyer

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen posted: "Sen. Boniface Kabaka was a brilliant man, I fondly remember his well researched submissions in the Senate and witty contributions in the Senators’ WhatsApp page. Played a key role as a member of Team Kenya in the division of revenue debate. He was a friend and comrade. What a loss. RIP Bro."

Other tributes by fellow members of parliament were as follows:-