The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  World

Ex-Guinea junta leader recaptured after escaping from prison

News Agency Of Nigeria

Moussa Dadis Camara launched a coup on Dec. 23, 2008, and became the leader of the military government.

Moussa Dadis Camara [ThePunch]
Moussa Dadis Camara [ThePunch]

Recommended articles

Ibrahima Sory Bangoura, the chief of Staff and General of the Armed Forces of the Guinean transitional government who confirmed this in a statement, explained that Moussa Dadis Camara is safe and sound and is now back in the central prison of Conakry.

According to him, two other fugitives, Col. Moussa Tiegboro Camara and Col. Blaise Gomou, have also been recaptured and taken back to the prison.

The armed forces said that all measures were being taken to find the last fugitive Commander Claude Pivi.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement released by the Ministry of Justice, the Attorney General at the Court of Appeals in Conakry has issued instructions to initiate proceedings for serious charges against all four detainees who were exfiltrated Saturday from the central prison by an armed commando.

These detainees included Captain Moussa Dadis Camara, the former transition president, Colonel Moussa Tiegboro Camara, the former minister in charge of tackling organised crime and grand banditry at the presidency, Blaise Gomou, a former member of the anti-drugs squad and Commander Claude Pivi, the former minister responsible for presidential security.

Moussa Dadis Camara launched a coup on Dec. 23, 2008, and became the leader of the military government.

He lost power in January 2010 and went into exile abroad.

He returned to Guinea in December 2021 and was subsequently accused of violently suppressing the protests that took place in Conakry on Sept. 28, 2009, resulting in the deaths of more than 150 people and more than 1,000 injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moussa Dadis Camara, along with two other military officers, was detained in the prison in the Kaloum commune.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CS Kuria proposes splitting of Kiambu County into 2 [Details]

CS Kuria proposes splitting of Kiambu County into 2 [Details]

Gachagua fires back at Moses Kuria, changes tune on Mt Kenya kingpin

Gachagua fires back at Moses Kuria, changes tune on Mt Kenya kingpin

Ndindi Nyoro, Babu Owino among best performing MPs in latest ranking [List]

Ndindi Nyoro, Babu Owino among best performing MPs in latest ranking [List]

American YouTuber MrBeast wows social media after drilling 52 wells in Kenya

American YouTuber MrBeast wows social media after drilling 52 wells in Kenya

Ruto’s statement celebrating Nairobi’s ranking as the top city to visit in 2024

Ruto’s statement celebrating Nairobi’s ranking as the top city to visit in 2024

Ex-Guinea junta leader recaptured after escaping from prison

Ex-Guinea junta leader recaptured after escaping from prison

UN chief ‘horrified’ by strike on ambulance convoy in Gaza

UN chief ‘horrified’ by strike on ambulance convoy in Gaza

Either watoke Kenya ama wasafiri waende mbinguni - Ruto issues another warning

Either watoke Kenya ama wasafiri waende mbinguni - Ruto issues another warning

Policeman fires shots in dramatic fight with businessman over lady in nightclub

Policeman fires shots in dramatic fight with businessman over lady in nightclub

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nicholas Spencer and his wife, Mackenzie Leigh Mathias Spencer [Alamy/Daily Mirror]

American couple escape death penalty after pleading guilty to maltreating Ugandan boy

Moussa Dadis Camara [ThePunch]

Ex-Guinea junta leader recaptured after escaping from prison

Survivors says King Charles’ regret for colonial abuses in Kenya not enough [Chris Jackson/Getty Images]

Survivors says King Charles’ regret for colonial abuses in Kenya not enough

The body of a victim killed in an Israeli bombardment is taken out of an ambulance in Gaza City.DAWOOD NEMER/AFP via Getty Images

UN chief ‘horrified’ by strike on ambulance convoy in Gaza