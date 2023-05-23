The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  World

Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, pays visit to Tinubu

Ima Elijah

Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, visited President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at the Defence House on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Tinubu and Blair in a warm ahnd shake
Tinubu and Blair in a warm ahnd shake

Recommended articles

A reliable source within Tinubu's camp confirmed Blair's visit, stating that the former British leader had arrived in the country for a "crucial diplomatic meeting" with the two-term governor of Lagos State.

The exact details of the discussion remain undisclosed, but it is believed to be aimed at fostering a stronger bilateral relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

The source also revealed that last week, Asiwaju received a phone call from the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, highlighting the growing international attention on Nigeria's new administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accompanying Asiwaju Tinubu at the meeting were Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima. Their presence indicates the significance of the gathering and suggests a collaborative approach towards addressing the challenges that lie ahead.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Puzzle of student who fell from 7th floor of a building in Ruaka

Puzzle of student who fell from 7th floor of a building in Ruaka

Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, pays visit to Tinubu

Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, pays visit to Tinubu

Be ready for deadlier disease than COVID-19, WHO warns

Be ready for deadlier disease than COVID-19, WHO warns

Chebukati's wife among Ruto's picks for lucrative government positions

Chebukati's wife among Ruto's picks for lucrative government positions

Businessman, 52, drinks crocodile blood 2 times daily, says it gives good health

Businessman, 52, drinks crocodile blood 2 times daily, says it gives good health

Kiambu businessman loses Sh8M cash stashed in abandoned building

Kiambu businessman loses Sh8M cash stashed in abandoned building

Churchill-led Talanta Hela Committee hits bump after court ruling

Churchill-led Talanta Hela Committee hits bump after court ruling

Court orders doctor to take care of man’s child up to age 18 after failed vasectomy

Court orders doctor to take care of man’s child up to age 18 after failed vasectomy

Maths contest earns Kapsabet student Sh3.5 million prize

Maths contest earns Kapsabet student Sh3.5 million prize

Pulse Sports

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tinubu and Blair in a warm ahnd shake

Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, pays visit to Tinubu

Gen Muhoozi Kairugaba

Muhoozi recounts near-death experience with RPG in rare interview

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus [BBC]

Be ready for deadlier disease than COVID-19, WHO warns