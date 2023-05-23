Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, pays visit to Tinubu
Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, visited President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at the Defence House on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
Recommended articles
A reliable source within Tinubu's camp confirmed Blair's visit, stating that the former British leader had arrived in the country for a "crucial diplomatic meeting" with the two-term governor of Lagos State.
The exact details of the discussion remain undisclosed, but it is believed to be aimed at fostering a stronger bilateral relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.
The source also revealed that last week, Asiwaju received a phone call from the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, highlighting the growing international attention on Nigeria's new administration.
Accompanying Asiwaju Tinubu at the meeting were Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima. Their presence indicates the significance of the gathering and suggests a collaborative approach towards addressing the challenges that lie ahead.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke