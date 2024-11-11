Haiti Prime Minister sacked after only 6 months

The decision was announced on November 10, 2024, via an executive decree from Haiti’s transitional council, just six months after Conille assumed office.

Background of the Dismissal

Garry Conille, a former UN official appointed in May 2024 to tackle Haiti’s severe security issues, has been replaced by Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, a businessman and former Senate candidate.

Reports suggest Conille’s tenure was fraught with conflicts, particularly with Leslie Voltaire, the leader of the transitional council.

Haiti PM Garry Conille conducting an interview with CNN journalist Larry Madowo at the hospital. Pulse Live Kenya

Disagreements centered on Cabinet reshuffles and the removal of council members involved in bribery scandals.

The transitional council, formed to steer Haiti toward democratic governance amidst escalating violence, has faced sharp criticism for dismissing Conille.

Under Haiti’s constitution, only Parliament can remove a sitting prime minister.

However, with no functioning Parliament or president due to years of instability and violence, this action has sparked questions about its legitimacy.

The council’s credibility is further weakened by corruption accusations against some members, who allegedly sought bribes from a bank director.

These claims have deepened public skepticism about the council’s ability to lead effectively.

Implications for Haiti

The removal of Conille is likely to exacerbate Haiti’s already critical situation.

The Multi-national Security Support Mission was deployed earlier in 2024 to stem Gang violence which controls nearly 80% of Port-au-Prince.

The United Nations has highlighted alarming food insecurity affecting millions due to the ongoing conflict.

Kenyan officers who are part of the Multinational Special Security Mission in Haiti Pulse Live Kenya

Conille, in his response, expressed “grave concerns” about Haiti’s future and described his dismissal as unlawful, suggesting it was carried out beyond any legal framework.

With the appointment of Fils-Aimé, hopes for stability remain uncertain. Organising elections or restoring order in a nation that hasn’t held a presidential election since 2016 will be a formidable challenge.

