The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  World

Haiti Prime Minister sacked after only 6 months

Denis Mwangi

Garry Conille had visited Kenya only a few weeks ago

President William Ruto hosting the Prime Minister of Haiti, Dr. Garry Conille, at State House Nairobi for an official visit
President William Ruto hosting the Prime Minister of Haiti, Dr. Garry Conille, at State House Nairobi for an official visit

The recent dismissal of Garry Conille as Haiti's Prime Minister marks a crucial turning point in the country’s persistent political crisis.

Recommended articles

The decision was announced on November 10, 2024, via an executive decree from Haiti’s transitional council, just six months after Conille assumed office.

Garry Conille, a former UN official appointed in May 2024 to tackle Haiti’s severe security issues, has been replaced by Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, a businessman and former Senate candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports suggest Conille’s tenure was fraught with conflicts, particularly with Leslie Voltaire, the leader of the transitional council.

Haiti PM Garry Conille conducting an interview with CNN journalist Larry Madowo at the hospital.
Haiti PM Garry Conille conducting an interview with CNN journalist Larry Madowo at the hospital. Haiti PM Garry Conille conducting an interview with CNN journalist Larry Madowo at the hospital. Pulse Live Kenya

Disagreements centered on Cabinet reshuffles and the removal of council members involved in bribery scandals.

The transitional council, formed to steer Haiti toward democratic governance amidst escalating violence, has faced sharp criticism for dismissing Conille.

Under Haiti’s constitution, only Parliament can remove a sitting prime minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, with no functioning Parliament or president due to years of instability and violence, this action has sparked questions about its legitimacy.

The council’s credibility is further weakened by corruption accusations against some members, who allegedly sought bribes from a bank director.

These claims have deepened public skepticism about the council’s ability to lead effectively.

The removal of Conille is likely to exacerbate Haiti’s already critical situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Multi-national Security Support Mission was deployed earlier in 2024 to stem Gang violence which controls nearly 80% of Port-au-Prince.

The United Nations has highlighted alarming food insecurity affecting millions due to the ongoing conflict.

Kenyan officers who are part of the Multinational Special Security Mission in Haiti
Kenyan officers who are part of the Multinational Special Security Mission in Haiti Kenyan officers who are part of the Multinational Special Security Mission in Haiti Pulse Live Kenya

Conille, in his response, expressed “grave concerns” about Haiti’s future and described his dismissal as unlawful, suggesting it was carried out beyond any legal framework.

With the appointment of Fils-Aimé, hopes for stability remain uncertain. Organising elections or restoring order in a nation that hasn’t held a presidential election since 2016 will be a formidable challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the international community watches closely, hoping for steps toward restored governance and security.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Benefits civil servants will enjoy in new fund, as other taxpayers deal with SHIF

Benefits civil servants will enjoy in new fund, as other taxpayers deal with SHIF

Kenyan doctor secures top position in Commonwealth Medical Association

Kenyan doctor secures top position in Commonwealth Medical Association

DCI sharpshooters dominate KDF, GSU, teams in fierce competition [Photos]

DCI sharpshooters dominate KDF, GSU, teams in fierce competition [Photos]

Haiti Prime Minister sacked after only 6 months

Haiti Prime Minister sacked after only 6 months

Water CS issues advice after Kenya Met Dept forecasts rain in 35 counties

Water CS issues advice after Kenya Met Dept forecasts rain in 35 counties

Kenya Met Department warns of week-long heavy rainfall in 7 regions

Kenya Met Department warns of week-long heavy rainfall in 7 regions

High Court vindicated me - Gachagua celebrates ruling despite impeachment

High Court vindicated me - Gachagua celebrates ruling despite impeachment

KCSE candidate stabbed to death by colleague at Shiners Boys High School

KCSE candidate stabbed to death by colleague at Shiners Boys High School

Kasmuel McOure reveals his next assignment after officially joining ODM party

Kasmuel McOure reveals his next assignment after officially joining ODM party

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of Grover Cleveland and Donald Trump

Only 2 U.S. presidents have returned to White House after 1st term ejection

Baltasar Ebang Engonga

Everything you need to know about Baltasar Engonga, his 400 explicit tapes drama

Remarkable journey of Donald Trump in pictures

Transformative journey of Donald Trump in pictures

President William Ruto hosting the Prime Minister of Haiti, Dr. Garry Conille, at State House Nairobi for an official visit

Haiti Prime Minister sacked after only 6 months