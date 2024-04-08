The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  World

Cause of Mozambique ferry tragedy that killed over 90 people

Lynet Okumu

According to officials, over 90 people escaping a Cholera outbreak died after a makeshift ferry boat capsised

Cause of ferry disaster that killed over 90 people in Mozambique in April 7, 2024
Cause of ferry disaster that killed over 90 people in Mozambique in April 7, 2024

At least 94 individuals, including children, tragically lost their lives in a devastating maritime incident off the northern coast of Mozambique.

The incident occurred when an overloaded fishing boat, unauthorised to transport passengers, capsised, leaving a grim toll of casualties in its wake according to Reuters.

According to Lourenco Machado, an official from Mozambique's Maritime Transport Institute (INTRASMAR), the ill-fated vessel was carrying approximately 130 passengers, beyond its capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT
Cause of ferry disaster that killed over 90 people in Mozambique in April 7, 2024
Cause of ferry disaster that killed over 90 people in Mozambique in April 7, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Machado revealed that the boat was en route from Lunga in Nampula province to Mozambique Island when the tragedy struck.

Reports indicate that the boat was struck by a tidal wave, causing it to capsise and plunge its occupants into the perilous waters below.

According to reports, the passengers aboard the vessel were not merely embarking on a routine journey. They were fleeing a dire cholera outbreak, seeking refuge and safety on Mozambique Island.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaime Neto, the secretary of state for Nampula province, confirmed that the overcrowded conditions and the unsuitability of the vessel for passenger transport led to its tragic fate.

Neto lamented the loss of many innocent lives, particularly emphasizing the heartbreaking reality that numerous children were among the deceased.

More than 90 people die as makeshift ferry boat sinks in Mozambique
More than 90 people die as makeshift ferry boat sinks in Mozambique Pulse Live Kenya

Amidst the chaos and devastation, heroic efforts were made to rescue survivors and recover the bodies of those lost at sea.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two of the five survivors were immediately rushed for medical treatment. Meanwhile, harrowing accounts emerged from survivors, detailing the frantic struggle for survival amidst the chaos of the capsizing vessel.

As news of the tragic incident spread, images and videos began to circulate on social media platforms, depicting the grim aftermath of the ferry's capsising.

These visuals portrayed the somber scene of bodies strewn across beaches and the heartbreaking sight of individuals mourning their loved ones.

While the authenticity of these images could not be immediately verified by Reuters, they served as a stark reminder of the profound loss experienced by the affected communities.

ADVERTISEMENT
More than 90 people die as makeshift ferry boat sinks in Mozambique
More than 90 people die as makeshift ferry boat sinks in Mozambique Pulse Live Kenya

The devastating maritime disaster occurred against the backdrop of an ongoing cholera outbreak in Mozambique and other countries in Southern Africa.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cause of ferry disaster that killed over 90 people in Mozambique in April 7, 2024

Cause of Mozambique ferry tragedy that killed over 90 people