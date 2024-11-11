Meet Botswana's new Youth Minister, 24-year-old Lesego Chombo [Biography]

President Boko said he appointed her to show that the conversation about youth issues should be practical and not mere talk.

The beauty queen is also a nominated MP in Botswana's Parliament.

Below are several things you should know about the 24-year-old set to take the helm of the Ministry of Youth and Gender.

Botswana Minister for Youth and Gender Lesego Chombo

Lesego Chombo, born on February 7, 2000 She is a prominent lawyer and beauty queen who has made significant strides in both her professional and philanthropic endeavors. She was crowned Miss Botswana 2022 and Miss World Africa

Early Life and Education

Lesego was raised in a supportive environment by her parents, Motswanageng and Ditebo Chombo.

From a young age, she demonstrated a passion for justice and community service, which led her to pursue a law degree at the University of Botswana.

During her academic journey, she actively participated in various student organisations and community projects, laying a strong foundation for her future career in law.

She graduated with an LLB degree and began practicing as an attorney at the High Courts of Botswana.

Botswana Minister for Youth and Gender Lesego Chombo

Career

Legal Profession

After completing her education, Lesego Chombo embarked on her legal career starting with an internship at Baliki Corporate Law.

She then moved to Kebabonye Business Law where she rose to the position of an associate.

She aims to establish her own law firm in the future, reflecting her ambition to empower others through legal services.

Her practice is characterized by a focus on community empowerment and advocacy for social justice.

In November 2024, Botswana President Duma Boko nominated Chombo to serve as a Member of Parliament and then as Minister for Youth and Gender.

Botswana Minister for Youth and Gender Lesego Chombo

Beauty and fashion

Lesego's journey in beauty pageants began early when she won the title of Queen Esther in 2012.

Queen Esther is an organisation was inspired by the book of Esther in the Bible and it has been in operation since 2010 with a mandate to empower the girl child or young women to be outstanding and remarkable role models and agents of change to their generation.

She further solidified her advocacy work by winning the Miss Women Empowerment title in 2017.

However, it was her crowning as Miss Botswana in 2022 that significantly elevated her platform for social change.

Miss World Africa Lesego Chombo

Through this title, she founded the Lesego Chombo Foundation, which focuses on supporting disadvantaged youth through initiatives like The Genesis Project.

In 2024, she gained international recognition by competing in the Miss World pageant, where she was crowned Miss World Africa.

This achievement not only highlighted her beauty but also her dedication to using her influence for positive change.

Philanthropic Efforts

Lesego Chombo is deeply committed to community service. Her foundation aims to uplift underprivileged youth by providing resources and support necessary for their development.

She also engages in public education through her online platform "Law Talks," where she shares legal insights to help citizens navigate complex legal issues.

Personal Interests

Beyond her professional commitments, Lesego enjoys playing the guitar, singing, and participating in sports such as baseball and swimming.

These interests reflect her well-rounded personality and dedication to personal growth.

She is also known for being a staunch Christian and values the importance of faith in her life.

Miss World Africa Lesego Chombo

Recognition and Awards

Lesego's contributions have been recognised with several awards, including "Woman of the Year" and "Favorite Personality of the Year" at the Women's Awards Botswana in 2024.

These accolades underscore her impact on society and the admiration she has garnered from the public.

Lesego Chombo exemplifies a blend of legal expertise, beauty pageantry, and community service.