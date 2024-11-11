The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  World

Meet Botswana's new Youth Minister, 24-year-old Lesego Chombo [Biography]

Denis Mwangi

Botswana's newly sworn in President Duma Boko has appointed Miss World Africa Lesego Chombo as the new Youth & Gender Minister

Miss World Africa Lesego Chombo
Miss World Africa Lesego Chombo

Miss World Africa Lesego Chombo has been named as the new Minister for Youth and Gender by Botswana President Duma Boko.

Recommended articles

President Boko said he appointed her to show that the conversation about youth issues should be practical and not mere talk.

The beauty queen is also a nominated MP in Botswana's Parliament.

Below are several things you should know about the 24-year-old set to take the helm of the Ministry of Youth and Gender.

ADVERTISEMENT
Botswana Minister for Youth and Gender Lesego Chombo
Botswana Minister for Youth and Gender Lesego Chombo Botswana Minister for Youth and Gender Lesego Chombo Pulse Live Kenya
  1. Lesego Chombo, born on February 7, 2000
  2. She is a prominent lawyer and beauty queen who has made significant strides in both her professional and philanthropic endeavors.
  3. She was crowned Miss Botswana 2022 and Miss World Africa

Lesego was raised in a supportive environment by her parents, Motswanageng and Ditebo Chombo.

From a young age, she demonstrated a passion for justice and community service, which led her to pursue a law degree at the University of Botswana.

ADVERTISEMENT

During her academic journey, she actively participated in various student organisations and community projects, laying a strong foundation for her future career in law.

She graduated with an LLB degree and began practicing as an attorney at the High Courts of Botswana.

Botswana Minister for Youth and Gender Lesego Chombo
Botswana Minister for Youth and Gender Lesego Chombo Botswana Minister for Youth and Gender Lesego Chombo Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

After completing her education, Lesego Chombo embarked on her legal career starting with an internship at Baliki Corporate Law.

She then moved to Kebabonye Business Law where she rose to the position of an associate.

She aims to establish her own law firm in the future, reflecting her ambition to empower others through legal services.

Her practice is characterized by a focus on community empowerment and advocacy for social justice.

In November 2024, Botswana President Duma Boko nominated Chombo to serve as a Member of Parliament and then as Minister for Youth and Gender.

ADVERTISEMENT
Botswana Minister for Youth and Gender Lesego Chombo
Botswana Minister for Youth and Gender Lesego Chombo Botswana Minister for Youth and Gender Lesego Chombo Pulse Live Kenya

Lesego's journey in beauty pageants began early when she won the title of Queen Esther in 2012.

Queen Esther is an organisation was inspired by the book of Esther in the Bible and it has been in operation since 2010 with a mandate to empower the girl child or young women to be outstanding and remarkable role models and agents of change to their generation.

She further solidified her advocacy work by winning the Miss Women Empowerment title in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it was her crowning as Miss Botswana in 2022 that significantly elevated her platform for social change.

Miss World Africa Lesego Chombo
Miss World Africa Lesego Chombo Miss World Africa Lesego Chombo Pulse Live Kenya

Through this title, she founded the Lesego Chombo Foundation, which focuses on supporting disadvantaged youth through initiatives like The Genesis Project.

In 2024, she gained international recognition by competing in the Miss World pageant, where she was crowned Miss World Africa.

This achievement not only highlighted her beauty but also her dedication to using her influence for positive change.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lesego Chombo is deeply committed to community service. Her foundation aims to uplift underprivileged youth by providing resources and support necessary for their development.

She also engages in public education through her online platform "Law Talks," where she shares legal insights to help citizens navigate complex legal issues.

Beyond her professional commitments, Lesego enjoys playing the guitar, singing, and participating in sports such as baseball and swimming.

ADVERTISEMENT

These interests reflect her well-rounded personality and dedication to personal growth.

She is also known for being a staunch Christian and values the importance of faith in her life.

Miss World Africa Lesego Chombo
Miss World Africa Lesego Chombo Miss World Africa Lesego Chombo Pulse Live Kenya

Lesego's contributions have been recognised with several awards, including "Woman of the Year" and "Favorite Personality of the Year" at the Women's Awards Botswana in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

These accolades underscore her impact on society and the admiration she has garnered from the public.

Lesego Chombo exemplifies a blend of legal expertise, beauty pageantry, and community service.

Her journey reflects a commitment to justice and empowerment, making her a role model for many young people in Botswana and beyond.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Meet Botswana's new Youth Minister, 24-year-old Lesego Chombo [Biography]

Meet Botswana's new Youth Minister, 24-year-old Lesego Chombo [Biography]

Gov't revises JKIA passenger protocols to improve experience

Gov't revises JKIA passenger protocols to improve experience

Benefits civil servants will enjoy in new fund, as other taxpayers deal with SHIF

Benefits civil servants will enjoy in new fund, as other taxpayers deal with SHIF

Kenyan doctor secures top position in Commonwealth Medical Association

Kenyan doctor secures top position in Commonwealth Medical Association

DCI sharpshooters dominate KDF, GSU, teams in fierce competition [Photos]

DCI sharpshooters dominate KDF, GSU, teams in fierce competition [Photos]

Haiti Prime Minister sacked after only 6 months

Haiti Prime Minister sacked after only 6 months

Water CS issues advice after Kenya Met Dept forecasts rain in 35 counties

Water CS issues advice after Kenya Met Dept forecasts rain in 35 counties

Kenya Met Department warns of week-long heavy rainfall in 7 regions

Kenya Met Department warns of week-long heavy rainfall in 7 regions

High Court vindicated me - Gachagua celebrates ruling despite impeachment

High Court vindicated me - Gachagua celebrates ruling despite impeachment

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of Grover Cleveland and Donald Trump

Only 2 U.S. presidents have returned to White House after 1st term ejection

Baltasar Ebang Engonga

Everything you need to know about Baltasar Engonga, his 400 explicit tapes drama

Miss World Africa Lesego Chombo

Meet Botswana's new Youth Minister, 24-year-old Lesego Chombo [Biography]

Remarkable journey of Donald Trump in pictures

Transformative journey of Donald Trump in pictures