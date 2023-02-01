ADVERTISEMENT
Muhoozi supporters endorse Museveni for 2026 presidency

Eric Kyama

The Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations who also doubles as a General in the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has had quite a number of people both within and outside the National Resistance Movement (NRM) come out to openly support his 2026 presidential ambitions.

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba
Yesterday, his friends and supporters endorsed President Yoweri Museveni for the 2026 presidential race during a visit at the party's secretariat.

The endorsement which took place at the party headquarters on Kyadondo road in Kampala was described by the NRM party leaders as a good gesture that would bring about harmony within the party.

There’s only one NRM party in the entire country, and a party we don’t care whether you are MK [an acronym for Muhoozi Kainerugaba] army or part of his presidential project. All we know is that we are one party and have to work hand in hand to bring about harmony in the party,” Moses Kigongo, the NRM national vice-president, said.

He added: “Unless President Museveni decides not to come back as the NRM presidential flag bearer, that is when we shall consider endorsing someone else.”

The MK team was led by businessman Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi who is also a personal friend to Muhoozi when they visited the party yesterday.

We have come to the NRM secretariat because we want to harmonise and seek guidance on how we can work together with the NRM party leaders without confronting them because they are our founding fathers,” Barugahara said during the visit.

Muhoozi who is also the son to President Museveni has severally expressed his desire to join the presidential race in 2026. His father has however not hinted that would not be running as party flagbearer.

