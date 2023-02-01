Muhoozi supporters endorse Museveni for 2026 presidency

The endorsement which took place at the party headquarters on Kyadondo road in Kampala was described by the NRM party leaders as a good gesture that would bring about harmony within the party.

“There’s only one NRM party in the entire country, and a party we don’t care whether you are MK [an acronym for Muhoozi Kainerugaba] army or part of his presidential project. All we know is that we are one party and have to work hand in hand to bring about harmony in the party,” Moses Kigongo, the NRM national vice-president, said.

He added: “Unless President Museveni decides not to come back as the NRM presidential flag bearer, that is when we shall consider endorsing someone else.”

The MK team was led by businessman Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi who is also a personal friend to Muhoozi when they visited the party yesterday.

“We have come to the NRM secretariat because we want to harmonise and seek guidance on how we can work together with the NRM party leaders without confronting them because they are our founding fathers,” Barugahara said during the visit.