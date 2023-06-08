The sports category has moved to a new website.

Museveni in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

Eric Kyama

Barely a day after testing positive for COVID-19, President Museveni has announced on Thursday, June 8 2023 that he has isolated himself and given the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja responsibility for two days (June 8 and 9).

President Museveni at his farm in Kisozi, Gomba recently/Instagram
Museveni said he had been "very cautious with corona" but recently had to stop using facemasks because they were giving him adverse reactions in the eyes and throat.

Therefore, I have secluded myself at Nakasero and have given the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabanjja, responsibility for today and tomorrow (Heroes' Day in Luwero)," Museveni’s tweet on Thursday, June 8 2023.

Remember when I had vocal problems twice during the election? It is a component of the allergy. Thus, I have received the second forced leave in the 53 years since we began the battle against Idi Amin. Another occasion was when I had sinus issues and had to be inactive for a few days at Mweya, he continued in his tweet on Thursday,” his tweet further read.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health permanent secretary, Dr. Diana Atwine, revealed in a tweet that the President had tested positive for COVID-19.

The President was diagnosed with COVID-19 after exhibiting minor flu-like symptoms.

She said that the president, who is in good health, was carrying out his duties and following protocol, which includes keeping a distance from social gatherings.

"On June 7, 2023, the President had a COVID-19 positive test result. After experiencing moderate flu-like symptoms, something happened. However, he is in good health and continues to carry out his tasks normally while following SOPs," a tweet from Atwine on Wednesday evening read.

Towards the end of last year, the World Health Organisation said the pandemic was no longer a threat to the world,.

Eric Kyama Eric Kyama Eric Kyama is a News and Business writer with Pulse Uganda

