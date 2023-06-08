Museveni said he had been "very cautious with corona" but recently had to stop using facemasks because they were giving him adverse reactions in the eyes and throat.
Museveni in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19
Barely a day after testing positive for COVID-19, President Museveni has announced on Thursday, June 8 2023 that he has isolated himself and given the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja responsibility for two days (June 8 and 9).
Recommended articles
“Therefore, I have secluded myself at Nakasero and have given the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabanjja, responsibility for today and tomorrow (Heroes' Day in Luwero)," Museveni’s tweet on Thursday, June 8 2023.
“Remember when I had vocal problems twice during the election? It is a component of the allergy. Thus, I have received the second forced leave in the 53 years since we began the battle against Idi Amin. Another occasion was when I had sinus issues and had to be inactive for a few days at Mweya, he continued in his tweet on Thursday,” his tweet further read.
Yesterday, the Ministry of Health permanent secretary, Dr. Diana Atwine, revealed in a tweet that the President had tested positive for COVID-19.
The President was diagnosed with COVID-19 after exhibiting minor flu-like symptoms.
She said that the president, who is in good health, was carrying out his duties and following protocol, which includes keeping a distance from social gatherings.
"On June 7, 2023, the President had a COVID-19 positive test result. After experiencing moderate flu-like symptoms, something happened. However, he is in good health and continues to carry out his tasks normally while following SOPs," a tweet from Atwine on Wednesday evening read.
Towards the end of last year, the World Health Organisation said the pandemic was no longer a threat to the world,.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke