Museveni says Russia, Uganda working to build nuclear power plant

In the video, Museveni says the aim of the nuclear power plant would be to generate electricity.

"We agreed (Russia and Uganda) to build a nuclear power station for generating electricity. That one is going on, and I am very happy," he said.

In September 2019, Uganda signed an Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) with Russia to build capacity to exploit nuclear technology for energy, medical and other peaceful purposes.

President Museveni also told the Russian leader, who was in the company of other Russian delegates, that Uganda has the potential to grow its fertiliser industry given the natural resources such as phosphorous, potassium, and ammonia that the country is blessed with.

"Then we have the fertiliser industry, which has the potential to grow. We have phosphorus, potassium, and ammonia. I would love to see Russian companies taking part in this industry," he said.

The Russia-Africa Summit attracted 17 heads of state from Africa, President Museveni being one of them.

The Summit comes at a time when some African countries are increasingly worried about food security in their countries.

The continent is dependent on Wheat imports from both Russia and Ukraine.

Since the war between the warring countries started, Wheat supply chains to Africa were affected, thus leading to a surge in food and oil prices.