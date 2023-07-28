The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  World

Museveni says Russia, Uganda working to build nuclear power plant

Eric Kyama

President Museveni appeared on video during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying Uganda and Russia are working together to build a nuclear power plant.

Museveni shakes hands with Putin at the Russia-Africa Summit
Museveni shakes hands with Putin at the Russia-Africa Summit

It should be noted that the Ugandan leader travelled to Russia to attend the Russia-Africa Summit being held in the Russian City of Saint Petersburg.

Recommended articles

In the video, Museveni says the aim of the nuclear power plant would be to generate electricity.

"We agreed (Russia and Uganda) to build a nuclear power station for generating electricity. That one is going on, and I am very happy," he said.

In September 2019, Uganda signed an Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) with Russia to build capacity to exploit nuclear technology for energy, medical and other peaceful purposes.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Museveni also told the Russian leader, who was in the company of other Russian delegates, that Uganda has the potential to grow its fertiliser industry given the natural resources such as phosphorous, potassium, and ammonia that the country is blessed with.

"Then we have the fertiliser industry, which has the potential to grow. We have phosphorus, potassium, and ammonia. I would love to see Russian companies taking part in this industry," he said.

The Russia-Africa Summit attracted 17 heads of state from Africa, President Museveni being one of them.

The Summit comes at a time when some African countries are increasingly worried about food security in their countries.

The continent is dependent on Wheat imports from both Russia and Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the war between the warring countries started, Wheat supply chains to Africa were affected, thus leading to a surge in food and oil prices.

Given the economic toll the war has taken on the continent, African countries have an interest in seeing the war end.

Eric Kyama Eric Kyama Eric Kyama is a News and Business writer with Pulse Uganda

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Museveni says Russia, Uganda working to build nuclear power plant

Museveni says Russia, Uganda working to build nuclear power plant

Family of Raila's bodyguard reveals dark past that caused worry when he disappeared

Family of Raila's bodyguard reveals dark past that caused worry when he disappeared

Presidential fashion statement, Ruto steps out in 'weed' shirt

Presidential fashion statement, Ruto steps out in 'weed' shirt

We must defeat the menace of coups in Africa — Nana Addo

We must defeat the menace of coups in Africa — Nana Addo

What the coup in Niger Republic means for Nigeria

What the coup in Niger Republic means for Nigeria

Pauline Njoroge details how DCI trailed & arrested her in Watamu

Pauline Njoroge details how DCI trailed & arrested her in Watamu

Wilson Sossion with new look after 15-minute reconstructive surgery [Photo]

Wilson Sossion with new look after 15-minute reconstructive surgery [Photo]

LIVE BLOG: Azimio's 'white' vigil to continue on Thursday & Friday

LIVE BLOG: Azimio's 'white' vigil to continue on Thursday & Friday

Kenyans correct Ruto's grammar, voice skepticism, concern & support for talks with Raila

Kenyans correct Ruto's grammar, voice skepticism, concern & support for talks with Raila

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger visited President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, just last Tuesday, July 18, 2023

What the coup in Niger Republic means for Nigeria

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

We must defeat the menace of coups in Africa — Nana Addo

Museveni shakes hands with Putin at the Russia-Africa Summit

Museveni says Uganda is working with Russia to build a nuclear power plant