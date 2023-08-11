Niger coupists threaten to kill Bazoum if military interferes

The threat came to light hours after the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) activated its standby force for a possible military invasion of the politically troubled country.

Representatives of the junta informed the U.S. Under Secretary of State, Victoria Nuland, of the threat to Bazoum during her visit to the country earlier this week, a Western military official who craved anonymity told The Associated Press.

Meanwhile, a U.S. official, also speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media, corroborated the account to AP.

Bazoum has been held hostage at his residence since his ouster from power in a July 26, 2023, coup led by Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani.

ECOWAS, during its Extraordinary meeting in Abuja on Thursday, August 10, 2023, directed the deployment of a “standby force” to restore democracy in Niger after the coup.

However, the regional bloc gave no details about the make-up, location, and proposed date of deployment for any military intervention force.