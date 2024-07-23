The sports category has moved to a new website.

Uganda protests: Youth demands for change meet government's grit

Lynet Okumu

Several Ugandan Gen Zs detained amidst heavy security as youth challenge corruption.

Ugandan protests in pictures (Source - CNBC Africa, X)
Ugandan protests in pictures (Source - CNBC Africa, X)

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni's stern warning to the nation's Gen Zs to "stop playing with fire" became reality when planned anti-government demonstrations were met with a severe crackdown.

Following in Kenya's footsteps, Ugandan youths organised a protest against corruption and human rights abuses, leading to widespread detentions and a significant police presence.

On July 23, Ugandan security forces detained several young people in downtown Kampala who participated in a banned rally.

These protests, organised by young Ugandans, aimed to address the government's handling of corruption cases.

Protesters held placards and shouted slogans denouncing corruption, with one participant wearing a T-shirt reading 'Speaker Must Resign'.

A video posted by NTV Uganda on the social media platform X showed a small group of young people intercepted as they attempted to head to the Uganda Parliament and detained by police while marching.

The authorities have not confirmed the exact number of detainees, though social media reports suggest they will be held until July 30, 2024.

Young people protesting against corruption and human rights abuse in Kampala Uganda on July 23, 2024 (Source -X)
Young people protesting against corruption and human rights abuse in Kampala Uganda on July 23, 2024 (Source -X)

Authorities had banned the planned protest, citing intelligence indicating that criminally-minded youths might hijack it to loot and vandalise.

Soldiers and police were deployed around the parliament building and in the center of Kampala to deter any protesters.

On July 22, police sealed off the offices of Uganda's biggest opposition party, accusing it of mobilising for the protests and detaining some party officials, including lawmakers.

All roads leading to the parliament were blocked off, with only lawmakers and parliamentary staff having access.

Heavy security deployment in Kampala
Heavy security deployment in Kampala

NTV Uganda images showed military armored personnel carriers patrolling the area. Business owners near the parliament faced difficulties accessing their premises due to the heavy security measures.

Opposition leaders and rights activists have long accused President Museveni of failing to tackle corruption effectively.

They argue that embezzlement and misuse of government funds are rampant and that Museveni often protects corrupt senior officials who are loyal to him.

Museveni, however, has repeatedly denied condoning corruption, insisting that whenever there is sufficient evidence, even high-ranking officials are prosecuted.

A Ugandan lady during the July 23, 2024 protests in Kampala
A Ugandan lady during the July 23, 2024 protests in Kampala

Uganda has made history after taking to the streets to call out the long-serving president, Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power since 1986.

The country's youth, particularly those involved in the recent protests, are demanding accountability and transparency from their leaders.

The recent protests in Uganda, much like those in Kenya, highlight the frustration of the younger generation with corruption and governance issues.

As the situation develops, the international community will be watching closely to see how the Ugandan government responds to these demands for change and whether it will address the underlying issues that sparked the protests.

Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

