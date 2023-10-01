The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Theresa Kufuor: Former First Lady dies at age 87

Emmanuel Ayamga

Theresa Kufuor, the wife of former Ghana President John Agyekum Kufuor, has passed away at the age of 87.

Theresa Kufuor: Former First Lady dies at age 87
Theresa Kufuor: Former First Lady dies at age 87

According to a report by Asaase Radio, the ex-First Lady died earlier today, Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Theresa Kufuor served as Ghana’s First Lady from 2001 to 2009 when her husband was the country’s head of state.

Theresa Kufuor: Former First Lady dies at age 87
Theresa Kufuor: Former First Lady dies at age 87 Pulse Ghana

"Her husband, former President John Agyekum Kufuor was at home, when his wife of over 55 years died. Mrs Kufuor has not been well in recent years," the report said.

"Incidentally, President Nana Akufo-Addo had travelled to the mountains to pay a visit to the former President and her passing is said to have happened shortly before the President arrived."

John and Theresa are blessed with five children - J. Addo Kufuor, Nana Ama Gyamfi, Saah Kufuor, Agyekum Kufuor and Owusu Afriyie Kufuor. They also have eight grandchildren.

The couple first met at a Republic Day Anniversary Dance in London in 1961 and began dating before tying the knot in 1962.

Here's a rare wedding photo of ex-president John Kufuor and Theresa Kufuor
Here's a rare wedding photo of ex-president John Kufuor and Theresa Kufuor Pulse Ghana

Before becoming the First Lady, Theresa, whose surname used to be Mensah before she inherited that of her husband, workled as a nurse and midwife.

She is also credited with pushing for policy changes in the Government's white paper on Educational Reforms that sought to implement Free compulsory universal basic education (FCUBE) programme.

Theresa schooled at the Catholic Convent, OLA, at Keta in the Volta Region before moving to London, where she became a Registered General Nurse, in the Southern Hospital Group of Nursing, Edinburgh, Scotland.

She continued her ecucation at the Radcliffe Infirmary, Oxford and Paddington General Hospital, London, attaining a State Certified Midwife Certificate in Premature Nursing.

