Theresa Kufuor: Former First Lady dies at age 87

Theresa Kufuor served as Ghana’s First Lady from 2001 to 2009 when her husband was the country’s head of state.

Pulse Ghana

"Her husband, former President John Agyekum Kufuor was at home, when his wife of over 55 years died. Mrs Kufuor has not been well in recent years," the report said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Incidentally, President Nana Akufo-Addo had travelled to the mountains to pay a visit to the former President and her passing is said to have happened shortly before the President arrived."

John and Theresa are blessed with five children - J. Addo Kufuor, Nana Ama Gyamfi, Saah Kufuor, Agyekum Kufuor and Owusu Afriyie Kufuor. They also have eight grandchildren.

The couple first met at a Republic Day Anniversary Dance in London in 1961 and began dating before tying the knot in 1962.

Pulse Ghana

Before becoming the First Lady, Theresa, whose surname used to be Mensah before she inherited that of her husband, workled as a nurse and midwife.

ADVERTISEMENT

She is also credited with pushing for policy changes in the Government's white paper on Educational Reforms that sought to implement Free compulsory universal basic education (FCUBE) programme.

Theresa schooled at the Catholic Convent, OLA, at Keta in the Volta Region before moving to London, where she became a Registered General Nurse, in the Southern Hospital Group of Nursing, Edinburgh, Scotland.