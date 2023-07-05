The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  World

Twitter's rival app 'Threads' launches this week, Apple users can pre-order

Martha Kemigisha

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, is set to launch the Twitter challenger app tomorrow July 6, 2023. Read on to find out the features of the new app and what Twitter billionaire Elon Musk had to say on the matter.

Twitter rival app 'Threads' from Meta launches this week/Courtesy/App Store
Twitter rival app 'Threads' from Meta launches this week/Courtesy/App Store

The new app will be linked to Instagram and according to Meta, it seeks to expand conversations about what is happening today and what would happen tomorrow.

The rival app comes on the backdrop of recent chaos which engulfed Twitter over a new policy restricting Twitter content access for users based on their subscription or otherwise.

CHECK OUT: Tips to see better Twitter results amid technical challenges

The new platform will be linked to Instagram, "Instagram’s text-based conversation app", and is already available on the App Store for pre-order. Since it is linked to Instagram, it will allow users to keep the same username and follow duplicate accounts as they do on the photo-sharing platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meta said: “Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what will be trending tomorrow.”

Responding to a tweet about the new app, Threads, Musk said: "Thank goodness they’re so sanely run."

CHECK OUT: How Twitter's new limit policy impacts business

According to CNBC, the new app is a move from Meta to attract some of Twitter's dissatisfied users looking for an alternative after Musk's takeover.

The project, led by Instagram head Adam Mosseri, will consolidate Meta's offerings in the Twitter-dominated ecosystem and its 4social media influence beyond Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

Martha Kemigisha Martha Kemigisha Entertainment and Lifestyle writer with an objective, and sometimes subjective account of everyday life.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jalang'o escalates rebellion against Raila

Jalang'o escalates rebellion against Raila

UDA MP Nimrod Mbai arrested

UDA MP Nimrod Mbai arrested

Twitter's rival app 'Threads' launches this week, Apple users can pre-order

Twitter's rival app 'Threads' launches this week, Apple users can pre-order

Why Judiciary has demanded Citizen TV to withdraw report on CAS' swearing in

Why Judiciary has demanded Citizen TV to withdraw report on CAS' swearing in

Murkomen announces compulsory installation of cameras in matatus & school Buses

Murkomen announces compulsory installation of cameras in matatus & school Buses

Driver of ill-fated Londiani killer truck speaks

Driver of ill-fated Londiani killer truck speaks

CAS appointees react after High Court quashed their jobs

CAS appointees react after High Court quashed their jobs

CS Mutua mourns his barber of 24 years

CS Mutua mourns his barber of 24 years

Blow for Ruto as High Court rules on legality of 50 CAS positions

Blow for Ruto as High Court rules on legality of 50 CAS positions

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Diet Coke might be declared to cause cancer [NewYorker]

WHO to declare aspartame, a sweetener in Diet Coke carcinogenic

Tayebwa during the assembly meeting in Brussels

Ugandan MPs protest threats by foreign powers against developing countries