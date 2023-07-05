The new app will be linked to Instagram and according to Meta, it seeks to expand conversations about what is happening today and what would happen tomorrow.
Twitter's rival app 'Threads' launches this week, Apple users can pre-order
Mark Zuckerberg's Meta, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, is set to launch the Twitter challenger app tomorrow July 6, 2023. Read on to find out the features of the new app and what Twitter billionaire Elon Musk had to say on the matter.
The rival app comes on the backdrop of recent chaos which engulfed Twitter over a new policy restricting Twitter content access for users based on their subscription or otherwise.
The new platform will be linked to Instagram, "Instagram’s text-based conversation app", and is already available on the App Store for pre-order. Since it is linked to Instagram, it will allow users to keep the same username and follow duplicate accounts as they do on the photo-sharing platform.
Meta said: “Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what will be trending tomorrow.”
Responding to a tweet about the new app, Threads, Musk said: "Thank goodness they’re so sanely run."
According to CNBC, the new app is a move from Meta to attract some of Twitter's dissatisfied users looking for an alternative after Musk's takeover.
The project, led by Instagram head Adam Mosseri, will consolidate Meta's offerings in the Twitter-dominated ecosystem and its 4social media influence beyond Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram.
