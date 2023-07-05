Twitter's rival app 'Threads' launches this week, Apple users can pre-order

The rival app comes on the backdrop of recent chaos which engulfed Twitter over a new policy restricting Twitter content access for users based on their subscription or otherwise.

The new platform will be linked to Instagram, "Instagram’s text-based conversation app", and is already available on the App Store for pre-order. Since it is linked to Instagram, it will allow users to keep the same username and follow duplicate accounts as they do on the photo-sharing platform.

Meta said: “Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what will be trending tomorrow.”

Responding to a tweet about the new app, Threads, Musk said: "Thank goodness they’re so sanely run."

According to CNBC, the new app is a move from Meta to attract some of Twitter's dissatisfied users looking for an alternative after Musk's takeover.