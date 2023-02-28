ADVERTISEMENT
Uhuru's advice to Nigerian politicians disputing election results

Denis Mwangi

Nigeria's election has thrown Uhuru back into the murky environment of elections, which he just came from in August 2022.

Uhuru Kenyatta speaking in Nigeria, where he is leading the African Union Election Observers' Mission (AUEOM).
Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has advised any aggrieved parties in Nigeria's General Election to use legally established channels to seek recourse.

Uhuru was speaking in Nigeria, where he is leading the African Union Election Observers' Mission (AUEOM).

Kenyatta's advice comes as the country awaits the announcement of results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

As the country awaits the announcement of results by INEC, the mission urges all stakeholders to remain committed to the rule of law and democratic principles until the conclusion of the process the mission further encourages any aggrieved party to use legal legally established channels to seek recourse,” Uhuru stated.

The AUEOM noted some isolated cases of violence, intimidation, vote buying, and other malpractices during the election.

However, the mission commended the efforts of INEC, security agencies, political parties, candidates, and voters towards ensuring a peaceful and successful election.

The election took place amidst general insecurity in the North West the North East the South East and South-South geopolitical zones.

“The mission noted that the security issues presented a challenge to the conduct of the elections, as noted with the attack on INEC offices personnel and materials before the election,” Uhuru said.

READ:

Despite the challenges presented by general insecurity in various geopolitical zones, Kenyatta urged all stakeholders to remain committed to the rule of law and democratic principles until the conclusion of the process.

He said the AUEOM remains committed to supporting the consolidation of democracy and good governance in Nigeria and other African countries.

In a letter addressed to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, former President Olusegun Obasanjo called for the cancellation of all elections that do not meet credibility and transparency standards.

Obasanjo's call for cancellation comes after the Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) demanded that the 2023 presidential election be cancelled.

Former Nigeria’s President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and current President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]
Former Nigeria’s President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and current President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad] Pulse Nigeria

While the collation of election results was underway at the National Collation Centre in Abuja, agents from both parties walked away after failing to persuade the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to suspend the collation and announcement process.

