The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  World

US government investigates OpenAI's ChatGPT app

Ima Elijah

The investigation aims to find out if ChatGPT generates 'hallucinations' and mishandles user data.

ChatGPT [Delante]
ChatGPT [Delante]

Recommended articles

OpenAI, a company supported by Microsoft, received a 20-page questionnaire notifying them about the investigation. The questionnaire asks OpenAI to explain any incidents in which users were wrongly criticised and to share what measures the company is taking to prevent this from happening again.

This news was first reported by The Washington Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

ChatGPT, which was released by OpenAI last November, amazed the world with its ability to generate human-like text in just seconds. It showcased the power of large language models (LLM) and generative AI, which is a type of artificial intelligence.

However, along with the excitement about the technology's capabilities, there were reports that the models sometimes produced offensive, false, or strange content. People referred to this as "hallucinations."

Lina Khan, the chair of the FTC, addressed a congressional committee hearing and expressed concerns about ChatGPT producing potentially harmful and false information. She mentioned instances where people's private information appeared in response to someone else's inquiry, as well as cases of libel and defamation.

The FTC's investigation mainly focuses on the potential harm that this aspect could cause to users. The questionnaire also explores how OpenAI uses private data to develop its advanced model, known as GPT-4, which serves as the foundation for ChatGPT and other programs that companies can access by paying a fee to OpenAI.

It's important to note that an FTC investigation doesn't always lead to further action, and the case can be closed if the company being investigated satisfies the regulator with their response. However, if the FTC finds illegal or unsafe practices, it may demand corrective actions and even file a lawsuit.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of now, neither OpenAI nor the FTC has commented on the investigation.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Details of Rachel Ruto's meeting with U.S. First Lady Jill Biden

Details of Rachel Ruto's meeting with U.S. First Lady Jill Biden

US government investigates OpenAI's ChatGPT app

US government investigates OpenAI's ChatGPT app

Sakaja reshuffles Cabinet after 7 months

Sakaja reshuffles Cabinet after 7 months

Kenyans rank Ruto’s biggest achievements & failures

Kenyans rank Ruto’s biggest achievements & failures

Oparanya arrested as Azimio announces new date for fresh wave of protests

Oparanya arrested as Azimio announces new date for fresh wave of protests

Identity of viral man who strolled past police during protests baffles Kenyans

Identity of viral man who strolled past police during protests baffles Kenyans

CS Kuria reveals gov't action that triggered violent protests in Mlolongo

CS Kuria reveals gov't action that triggered violent protests in Mlolongo

CS Kindiki cracks the whip on Raila following protests in Nairobi

CS Kindiki cracks the whip on Raila following protests in Nairobi

Nigerian man determined to break Guinness record for longest hours crying

Nigerian man determined to break Guinness record for longest hours crying

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Arnaldo Forlani, Former Italian Prime Minister (Credit: Italy 24 Press News)

Ex-Italian PM Arnaldo Forlani dies at 97