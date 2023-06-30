The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  World

WHO to declare aspartame, a sweetener in Diet Coke carcinogenic

Temi Iwalaiye

According to reports, an artificial sweetener that is frequently found in diet coke will be declared as potentially carcinogenic to people.

Diet Coke might be declared to cause cancer [NewYorker]
Diet Coke might be declared to cause cancer [NewYorker]

Recommended articles

This development is expected to spark a clash between the food industry and regulatory authorities.

In July, for the first time, aspartame will be classified as "possibly carcinogenic to humans" by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the cancer research division of the World Health Organization (WHO), according to sources. Aspartame is a chemical found in a variety of products, including carbonated drinks, chewing gum, and diet sodas.

Diet coke might be declared carcinogenic [bigstock]
Diet coke might be declared carcinogenic [bigstock] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The decision by the IARC was reached earlier this month after a gathering of specialists assessed the potential risks of this substance based on comprehensive and published evidence. However, they did not take into account the acceptable levels of consumption.

The decision on the levels of safe consumption of aspartame is determined by JECFA. JECFA is the expert committee of the WHO that specifically scrutinizes food additives. JECFA has also been looking into the usage of aspartame this year and is expected to make public its findings on July 14 2023, the same day the IARC releases its verdict.

Past decisions by IARC regarding other drugs have resulted in legal action, increased consumer concern about their safety, and compelled manufacturers to modify their formulas and explore substitutes. The IARC's assessments have received criticism from food manufacturers as a result.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto clarifies gov't officials who will get salary hike from July

Ruto clarifies gov't officials who will get salary hike from July

Couple's historic wedding steals the show at Ruto's event in KICC

Couple's historic wedding steals the show at Ruto's event in KICC

Inside proposed salary hike for Ruto, Gachagua to cushion them from inflation

Inside proposed salary hike for Ruto, Gachagua to cushion them from inflation

WHO to declare aspartame, a sweetener in Diet Coke carcinogenic

WHO to declare aspartame, a sweetener in Diet Coke carcinogenic

Wetangula kicks out MP for wearing his new religion's dress code in Parliament

Wetangula kicks out MP for wearing his new religion's dress code in Parliament

Sakaja's new business permit charges for shops, supermarkets, butcheries

Sakaja's new business permit charges for shops, supermarkets, butcheries

EPRA prepares Kenyans for hike in fuel prices

EPRA prepares Kenyans for hike in fuel prices

Ugandan MPs protest threats by foreign powers against developing countries

Ugandan MPs protest threats by foreign powers against developing countries

Ex-Treasury official Tom Osinde found dead

Ex-Treasury official Tom Osinde found dead

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Obese Ugandans stand a better chance at securing a loan according to a new study

Obese Ugandans more favored by loan officers - new study

Diet Coke might be declared to cause cancer [NewYorker]

WHO to declare aspartame, a sweetener in Diet Coke carcinogenic

Tayebwa during the assembly meeting in Brussels

Ugandan MPs protest threats by foreign powers against developing countries