The search for a Nairobi-based lawyer who disappeared on February 7, 2021 has clocked its first week.

A poster of the missing lawyer, Ben Naju Kayai is still being circulated online as his whereabouts remain unknown.

Njau was last seen on Sunday in Nairobi's South C estate but it remains unclear what may have happened to him.

"The case has been reported at Akila Police Station South C, OB 12/10/02/21-A7-1419HS. Investigations are ongoing," the poster read in part.

Poster of missing lawyer Ben Njau Kayai

Arrests in Nairobi

In unrelated incidents, a total of seven people were arrested after being suspected of theft and forgery.

Four persons were arrested in Lang'ata Estate, Nairobi County after Sh50 million disappeared from a Chinese national, Wang Daoli's safe.

Three others were arrested in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County after they were accused of running a police clearance certificate syndicate.