Infotrak has ranked Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya as the best performing governor in the country.

The rankings released on Wednesday in Nairobi county showed the Council of Governors chairperson as the only governor to have scored over 80 per cent on their ranking index.

Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya was ranked in second place with a score of 77.1%.

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, his Kisumu counterpart Anyang' Nyong'o and Machakos Goernor Alfred Mutua garnered positions three, four and five respectively.

Others in the top ten list are Governors John Lonyangapuo (West Pokot), Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi), Josphat Nanok (Turkana) and Hillary Barchok (Bomet).

Bottom 10

According to the rankings, the bottom ten governors in descending order were as follows;

Sospeter Ojaamong (Busia) - 47.5% Kiraitu Murungi (Meru) - 46.7% Mohamed Kuti (Isiolo) - 46.5% Mahamud Mohamada (Wajir) - 46.2% Granton Samboja (Taita Taveta) - 44.6% Godhana Dhadho (Tana River) - 42.9% Patrick Khaemba (Trans Nzoia) - 42.7% John Nyangarama (Nyamira) - 42.5% Cyprian Awaiti (Homa Bay) - 41.3% Moses Lenolkulal (Samburu) - 38.7%