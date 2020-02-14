Activist and self-declared General of the NRM Kenya Movement, Miguna Miguna, on Thursday posted a rare romantic message to his wife after the couple celebrated years of a loving marriage.

Miguna, known for focused and no-nonsense approach to issues, mellowed in this season of love and showered his wife, Jane Miguna, whom he described as "still as beautiful as gold".

The message also made reference to his firm stand that the late President Daniel arap Moi should not have been celebrated but should be condemned and held to account for the many crimes committed under his watch.

"As crooks were sending Moi to Hell, my lovely wife, the girls and I celebrated our 20th Anniversary of Marriage, Revolutionary Love, Affection and Focus. Nyar Gem pod ber ka dhahabu (daughter of Gem, you are still as beautiful as gold! No matter what the despots and conmen do, we are focused like laser beams! Viva!" the exiled lawyer stated.

You are as beautiful as gold - Miguna Miguna's romantic message to wife as they mark 20 years of marriage

He shared two photos with his wife Jane as well as with their three daughters - Suré, Anyango, and Achieng'.

Many of those who responded congratulated the General on his beautiful family while others cheekily called on Jane Miguna to be accorded a state commendation for standing with Miguna for so many years.

Miguna has in the past acknowledged his strong outspoken personality, saying his marriage works because Jane has a mellow personality which complements their union.