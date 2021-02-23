Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has put politicians on notice over the Mt Kenya region.

Speaking on a day when six Mt Kenya region counties passed the BBI Bill, the Governor alerted those who had thought that it would not be possible that the people "know what they want".

"I'd like to congratulate Kirinyaga County assembly for passing the BBI Bill unanimously. We knew it was coming to benefit the people of Mt Kenya region and specifically the Kirinyaga County. No one who knows the problems facing Kirinyaga could have opposed that Bill.

"A lot of the noise that happens out there and sometimes the thinking that we can be influenced by social media [has been proven wrong]. People have seen today that Mt Kenya has voted as a block. I said it before, I will say it again, you can rent a Kikuyu but you cannot buy a Kikuyu, they will still vote for their own people, they know what is good for the region," she stated.