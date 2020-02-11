Several Heads of State have graced the ongoing National Prayer Service for the late retired President Daniel Arap Moi at Nyayo National Stadium ahead of his State Funeral slated on Wednesday.

Those in attendance of the ongoing memorial service include; Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, Djibouti's President Ismail Omar Guelleh, President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Sahle-Work Zewde, DR Congo has sent its Foreign Affairs Minister on behalf of President Félix Tshishekedi, Former Tanzania Presidents Jakaya Kikwete , Benjamin Mkapa, South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir Mayardit, Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on behalf of Buhari, the Duke of Gloucester, representing the Royal Family and a Delegation from the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.

Previously the Interior Ministry under the leader of Fred Matiangi had announced that 10 Heads of State will attend the special occasion.

Other dignitaries at the memorial service include; Governors, Civil servants, MPs, Senators, Ambassadors, Cabinet Secretaries, Businessmen among other people.

President Kenyatta receiving Moi's Body at State House. List of Presidents attending Moi’s Memorial Service at Nyayo Stadium

Final Salute

Mzee Moi’s body left Lee Funeral home at around 8:30am for State House where it was received by President Uhuru Kenyatta for the Final Salute before being taken to Nyayo National Stadium.

The Memorial service is being preceded over by President Kenyatta.

Kenyans from all walks of life made their way into Nyayo National Stadium as early as 5am to witness the memorial service, ahead of Moi’s State Funeral at his home in Kabarak. The government designated Tuesday a public holiday, allowing Kenyans to grace the memorial service.

For the last three days Mzee Moi’s Body was lying in State at Parliament Buildings, giving Kenyans an opportunity to view the body and pay their last respect to the former Head of State. Reports indicate that over 210K people were able to view the body.