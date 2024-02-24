The sports category has moved to a new website.

RADP / Pulse Kenya

Polycarp Igathe makes another major career move

Charles Ouma

Polycarp Igathe who is one of Kenya's most-sought after corporate bigshot boasts of an impressive career that has seen him work with several multi-national companies.

Former Nairobi County Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe has made another major move in his career after he was named among the new Managing Directors of South Africa-based company Tiger Brands.

The multi-national company picked Igathe to head its International Brands Unit and drive its growth across several markets.

“We are pleased to announce the internal appointment of six managing directors who will be leading our newly organised business units, following a review of our operating model and structure to enable consumer obsession, agile execution, and innovation,” read the statement released by the company.

He was appointed alongside Quinton Swart to head the Bakeries unit, Dumo Mfini (Culinary), Grant Pereira (Snacks, Treats and Beverages), Liezel Holmes (Grains) and Ismail Nanabhay (Home, Personal Care and Baby).

Interest in politics and reunion with former employer

Notably, Igathe was the Tiger Brands Regional Managing Director for East Africa business between 2008 and 2013.

He left the company for other career interests in the corporate world as well as politics which saw him serve as the Nairobi County Deputy Governor during former Governor Mike Sonko’s tenure before resigning.

He unsuccessfully contested for the Nairobi Gubernatorial seat on a Jubilee party ticket, backed by Azimio la Umoja but lost to Governor Johnson Sakaja.

The corporate hotshot rejoined the company in November 2022 when he was appointed Chief Growth Officer.

Corporate hotshot with impressive career

Igathe who has emerged as one of the most-sought after executives boasts of an impressive career that has seen him work with several multi-national companies.

His career has seen him serve at executive managerial roles with Coca-Cola, Kenya Breweries, Haco Industries, Vivo Energy as well as Equity Bank.

Tiger Brands

Tiger Brands is a food and beverage company with operations across 25 countries in Africa.

It has five priority markets in Cameroon, Mozambique, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Nigeria.

The company notes in its website that “The Tiger Brands International team is dedicated to growing Tiger Brands’ footprint by continuing to explore new opportunities to bring quality brands to consumers in all corners of the globe. Africa is a core focus for the Tiger Brands International team, driving growth across 25 countries with 5 priority markets - Cameroon, Mozambique, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Nigeria.”

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
