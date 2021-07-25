Rhonex Kipruto replaces injured Kamworor

Team Kenya’s General Team Manager Barnaba Korir announced Kipruto officially joined the team after clearance from World Athletics.

“We are pleased to announce that Rhonex Kipruto is the latest inclusion to our athletics team for the Tokyo Olympics, Korir revealed.

Kipruto has already arrived at Kasarani Stadium where the remaining part of team Kenya are in residential training in a bubble camp.

The decision was arrived at after AK sought clearance from the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on his anti-doping testing status, which I am pleased to say he has been given the green light.” Korir said via his official Facebook page.

Kamworor, 28, was expected to challenge the current record holder and Doha 2019 world champion Joshua Cheptengei from Uganda July 30 only to suffer an suffering an ankle injury in training on Thursday, July 22.

Having been injured in a motorcycle accident while training in June last year, Kamworor worked his way to fitness.

He signalled a return to his imperious best when he won the Kenyan trials for Tokyo 2020 in a staggering 27 minutes 1 second.