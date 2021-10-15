6 most expensive transfer flops in European football [Pulse Contributor Opinion]

Jack Grealish

Despite his great performances in Aston Villa and great cameos for England in the Euros, Grealish hasn’t looked his best in the Man City ranks. Many are even saying that he is a player worth 30million, a third of the amount he cost Man City.

Many pundits questioned the move as he wasn’t a new addition to Man City who needed a pure striker. His lack of impact when it comes to the attacking ranks is unlike what Pep and his tiki-taka philosophy advocates.

Holding the ball for too long and falling endlessly with minimal contact is beginning to get to the fans. He might be new to the team, but, is Grealish worth 100 million pounds.

AFP

Philippe Coutinho

Moving to a Messi led team was the worst thing that happened to Coutinho. Being a number 10 playing in Messi's position, Coutinho's lack of play time has really affected his performance.

Coming from Liverpool as the best midfielder in a brilliant Liverpool team, Coutinho is now but a spent force.

His loan move to Bayern didn’t work the magic and now he is back to Barcelona where everything went down hill. His 120million Euros plus 40million in add-ons seems like a miss to Barcelona.

AFP

Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona paid 135 million pounds for the services of one Ousmane Dembele. Despite the fact that we all know he is a great talent, he has never made the viewers and fans in Barcelona amazed by what he has.

He is prone to injuries and has barely started for Barcelona since signing in 2017. That's another Barcelona miss when is comes to spilling the cash.

AFP

Eden Hazard

He left London and Chelsea as champions for Real Madrid. The change in climate and environment have never gone well with Eden Hazard.

His lack of physical fitness and match fitness is not what Madrid ordered for. His talent is unmatched, but, whatever he has shown so far, is not what Madrid paid 100 million pounds for. Complete miss in my opinion.

AFP

Joao Felix

Atletico Madrid are not known to be spendthrifts when it comes to football business. But they spent 113 million pounds on a young Felix who was hitting the airwaves. In their quest for thrilling attacking players, they spent a fortune on Felix.

Despite being tapped to be a great, his anti football antics and injuries have been the main topic of his Atletico reigns. Hopefully he gets back on track as he is still young but for all that money, he is certainly taking too much time to adapt to the La Liga.

Getty Images

Antoine Griezmann

With his stellar performance for France in the Euros and his stint with Atletico, he attracted the big boy in the Spanish league, one and only FC Barcelona.

Lucrative as it may have sounded, Griezmann hasn’t been at his best. Missing clear cut chances, being played on the wing plus finding Catalunya football difficult, the 120 million Euros seems like a lost gamble for Barcelona.

AFP

It is so bad that he moved back to Madrid to try find his mojo. Hopefully he gets back to it but age is surely going to be a hindering factor.

Pulse Live Kenya

The foregoing is an Opinion Article submitted to Pulse Live Kenya for publication as part of the Pulse Contributors initiative.

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Should you wish to submit an Article to Pulse, do so via contributors@pulse.co.ke.