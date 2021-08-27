A look at EPL this weekend [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

This weekend, a mega clash between two titles juggernauts Chelsea vs Liverpool, is in the offing, both with clean records and sitting pretty at the helm.

But will this coming clash be a major tell-tale on who will be a formidable force in the premier league?

Liverpool have got back their much missed center back, who brings a lot of stability to the Liverpool squad; with his great long passes which is an extra source of attack when the conventional routes from the full backs is found out.

AFP

Van Dijk’s vocal presence also always put his fellow teammates on high alert which was one on Liverpool’s main undoing in his last season long absence.

Sadio Mane who was least of his potential best is now picking up the pace, and we all know, a productive Sadio season is a Liverpool winning season, the last time I checked.

AFP

His assists, goals and most of all his African connection with Salah would be one to behold.

Jurgen Klopp has also found a way to bring in new faces who are hungrier into the fray and this has enabled the team to keep its tempo going.

Naby Keita and Diego Jota were pretty much substitutes in the just concluded season but now make the starting lineup.

Keita is doing great on the Klopp press and Jota is taking care of business at the top, with two goals in two games. A good return for the managers trust.

AFP

Chelsea replaced Lampard with Thomas Tuchel

All this brings back the Liverpool title winning side, and title contender this year. But, they face another big boy in Chelsea, European champions. Chelsea replaced Lampard with Thomas Tuchel and like a switch, the team has been unplayable.

They went on to get into the top four and to cup that, won the UEFA Champions League.

At that point, Chelsea looked like the perfect team, but they went and buffed up their attack and got, Serie A winner, and former boy, Romelu Lukaku.

In his first outing against Arsenal, Lukaku already showed that he is a problem, and already a stellar contender of the Golden Boot this year.

AFP

Thomas Tuchel, a tinker man, has been able to make the team work with many changes in almost every match and still been able to get the results.

I wonder what he will do this time round. In all this, he has managed an Antonio Conte three at the back which makes them quite a solid team, hard to score against.

Chelsea also has great leaders among the squad, with Azpilicueta dropping into the back three giving James leeway to push more forward which is an added aspect of their attack, just as his partner on the left, Alonso.

The likes of Euros champion Jorgino, there is a depth of players just like leaders.

AFP

This weekend, it would be clear, if Virgil is an elite defender and leader or if Lukaku is unplayable and will go ahead and lead Chelsea to the title.

Not to rule out the champions Manchester City and the ever improving Manchester United, the race for the title is going to be a close one, just like the league we like to watch.

But the transfer deadline is not over yet, teams will be making last day crucial signings to bolster their rosters. But as things stand, Chelsea and Liverpool and clear favorites.

Unpopular opinion though, what if West Ham?

Pulse Live Kenya

